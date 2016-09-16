Residents worried about cat with half its face hanging off

The RSPCA is looking for help in finding a cat reported as having half its face hanging off in Kirkby.

George Smith of Gladstone Street said he was very worried about the cat which he said had been roaming around the area with a severe facial injury.

Mr Smith said; “I am very worried about the cat - it looks like it has either suffered an injury or has had some sort of abscess- half it’s face is hanging off at the left side.

“I have tried to catch it but it just runs off.”

He described the cat as dark brown and skinny.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “The RSPCA has been made aware of a cat seen around Gladstone Street, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, with severe facial injuries. The description of these injuries are concerning and we are grateful to the public for reporting this to us.

“The cat was seen running away and sadly the caller did not know where the cat has gone.

“We are urging anyone with information about this cat or knows where he or she might be to call us on 0300 1234 999, so we can get the cat veterinary help. We also ask anyone who comes across the cat to do their best to rescue and confine the animal to prevent further escape.”