Residents to be rehoused temporarily during multi-million regeneration project

Residents will need to leave their homes temporarily during a £10million project to revitalise New Bolsover Model Village.

The development - which started last September and is expected to be finished in 2019 - promises to breathe new life into 194 properties at the historic site.

Councillor Mark Dixey, who represents Model Village residents on Bolsover District Council, this week said work cannot be completed while the homes are occupied.

He added: "The district council has prepared empty properties within the village for residents to move into on a temporary basis and this has been communicated to those affected.

"All residents who choose to stay in the village will do so and no residents are being moved to emergency accommodation.

"There are no safety issues with the construction materials used in these or any other district council properties and I feel that any comparison with the tragically fatal events at Grenfell Tower are totally inappropriate."

Mr Dixey said the project would restore the external features of homes in the Model Village and 'improve the environment for all residents and visitors to Bolsover'.

In addition, he said, the interiors are to be 'substantially upgraded and fully insulated making the properties cleaner, warmer, more economic and more comfortable places for people to live'.

The development is being funded by approximately £8m from the district council, £1.9m from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and £40,000 from Derbyshire County Council.

Coun Dixey apologised for an 'initial delay' in work.

He added: "We are working with our contractors to ensure the project is completed to the highest standards.

"Projects of this scale and size often experience delays and the overall project is now scheduled to complete on time.

"One of the main reasons for this delay has been the need to complete additional work, not initially anticipated.

"The quality of the refurbishment is a top priority for these Grade II-listed buildings and requires very skilled craftsmen who can work sympathetically to the original construction.

"District council officers and contractors have been working together to identify where working practices can be made more efficient and where the contractor can provide additional resources.

"Should any residents want to find out more about this project, a council officer is available at the Community House (number 133) in New Bolsover every Wednesday and the contractor also has a community liaison officer on site most days."