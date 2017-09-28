Residents react to Mansfield ‘firearm discharge’

Residents who live on the same street as a possible shooting have branded the incident as ‘terrible.’

Officers were called to a disturbance on Gladstone Street, Mansfield at about 12.40am on Thursday, September 27 and found evidence a gun had been fired.

The incident is believed to have happened in a house which has been split into flats on the part of the street furthest away from Newgate Lane.

One resident on the street said: “It’s terrible, we are not safe in our own homes.

“We need better CCTV on the streets.”

Another resident said: “I got up in the morning to find the street blocked off.

“There were at least ten officers and a forensics team.”

One resident who lived further up the street said she had heard the ambulances.

Police are now appealing for information about the possible shooting incident in Mansfield.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Officers arrived at the property and found evidence of what they believe to be a firearm discharge.

“A woman was treated for injuries not thought to be serious and discharged from hospital a short time later.”

“Inquiries are in their early stages and ongoing.”

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield district commander, said: “This is a very concerning matter and as you’d imagine we are treating it very seriously.

“I can assure residents we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible and at this stage we are working on the theory this incident is isolated.

“I do not believe that there is a risk to the wider community.

“As you may expect, there will be a greater police presence in the area while inquiries are made and patrols are conducted.

“I’d invite people to speak to the officers if they have any concerns and urge people to contact us if they have any information.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything unusual at or about the time is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 15 of September 27, 2017, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.