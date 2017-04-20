Residents and cats rescued from Mansfield house blaze

Two people and two cats were rescued following a house fire in Mansfield.

Firefighters from Mansfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Ashfield, Warsop and the aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield were called to the property on Big Barn Lane shortly before 1.40am.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire was in a two-storey terrace property in a block of six houses.

"Two people and two cats were rescued from the second floor of the property."

Following the incident, firefighters would like to reinforce the message of having working smoke alarms.

For safety advice, visit www.notts-fire.gov.uk