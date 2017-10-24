Reports from the courts – Who has been up before the magistrates this week?

Recent cases heard by Mansfield Magistrates Court

Violence -

Wayne Richard Harris, 31, of Church Hill Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse. Assault of a male. Community order made to include a 12-day activity requirement. Ordered to pay £330 in compensation. Also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Shaun Parker, 34, of Jephson Road, Sutton. Carrying a bladed article in a public place. Carrying an offensive weapon in a public place. Possession of a Class B drug and failure to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for a total of 30 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Community order made to include supervision requirement.

Dylan Thomas Slack, 18, of Coniston Road, Kirkby. Assault on a male under the age of 18. Community order made to include a six-month electronically monitored curfew. Ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Breach -

Roger Owen Roberts, 40, or Recreation Drive, New Houghton. Failed to comply with the terms of a community order. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £60 in court costs.

Donald Gornall, 50, of Caunts Crescent, Sutton. Breach of a restraining order. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Kyle Hollingworth, 26, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield. Failed to comply with the terms of a supervision requirement. Sent to prison for 14 days. Ordered to pay £30 in prosecution costs.

Andrew Kenneth Cocker, 37, of Longston Way, Mansfield. Failed to notify a change of address as required by the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Fined £120, ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Carl Patrick Limb, 34, of Outram Street, Sutton. Failed to comply with a supervision requirement following release from prison. Committed to prison for a total of 14 days.

Aaron Lowe, 20, of Carsic Road Sutton. Failed to notify the authorities of a change of address under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Drugs -

Dale Simon Wallington, 38, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield. Possession of a Class A drug. Fined £85. Also theft of a canned drink to the value of 39p. Time spent in custody deemed appropriate prison sentence.

Pawel Krzeminski, 18, of Carnarvon Road, Huthwaite. Possession of a Class A drug and two counts of possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply. Community order made. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge. Court also ruled that the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.

Alistair John Draycott, 21, of Darricote Close, Rainworth. Possession of a Class B drug. Fined £60 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Craig Brian Taylor, 27, of Frederick Street, Sutton. Possession of a Class B and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. Community order made to include a four-week electronically monitored curfew. Ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs.

Motoring -

Radoslaw Sieg, 27, of Scholars Way, Mansfield. Failed to comply with a red traffic light. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Frederick Hardwick, 67, of North Street, Warsop Vale. Speeding. Fined £170 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Not disqualified as a toter due to exceptional hardship. Licence endorsed with three extra points.

Alan Lesley Smith, 44, of Westminster Court, New Mills Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse. Driving without a licence. Driving without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident. Community order made to include 40 days of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

Carina Dee Hallam, 42, of Turnberry Avenue, Kirkby. Drink driving and driving without insurance. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £140 and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Joshue James Summers, 22, of Scholars Way, Mansfield. Speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle. Fined £300 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 28 days.

Phillip John Varley, 69, of Devon Drive, Mansfield. Drink driving. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Sean Gallagher, 50, of Park Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse. Driving while disqualified. Driving without insurance. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for a further 48 months. Ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Italo Stradins, 50, of Pleasley Springs, Pleasley. Drink driving. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Threats -

Kenneth Lilliman, 34, of Cedar House, Vicar’s Court, Clipstone. Making threats to a female. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Lady Victoria Starkey, 73, of Hill House Farm, School Lane, Halem, Southwell. Harassment. Breaching the terms of a restraining order and assaulting a police officer. Fined a total of £450 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Theft -

Tomas Roznovjak, 27, of Corporation Street, Mansfield. Stole perfume to the value of £75 from Debenhams in the Four Seasons shopping centre. Community order made to include 100 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Lester George James Moore, 39, of Hartley Road, Kirkby. Stole deodorant from Home Bargains in Sutton to a value unknown, plus air freshener to the value of £4.98 from Home Bargains in Sutton in a separate incident, and furniture to the value of £35 from The Original Factory Shop, Kirkby. Community order made to include a three-month electronically-monitored curfew. Also ordered to pay compensation of £9.98, £4.98 and £35, and a £40 victim surcharge.

Public order -

Liam Marsh, 19, of Starr Avenue, Sutton. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mircea-Mihal Balog, 30, of Bishop Street, Mansfield. Drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a police officer. Fined £300 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Criminal damage -

Miles Jack Redfern, 19, of Wild Hill, Sutton. Damage to a motor vehicle to the value of £600 and assault of a female. Community order made to include 180 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £175 in compensation, £85 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Other -

William Anthony Coss, 24, of Wellow Green, Newark Road, Ollerton. Non-payment of fine of £1,150 imposed by magistrates in 2014. Sentenced to 21 days in prison, suspended. Ordered to repay the fine at a rate of £10 per fortnight.

Scott Grant Ohagan, 41, of Trowell Court, Mansfield. Deliberately proceeding onto the tracks at Mansfield Railway Station and causing the obstruction of rail traffic. Community order made to include a drugs rehabilitation requirement. Also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.