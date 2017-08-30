Reports from the courts in Mansfield

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

DRUGS

David Clipston, aged 39, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, admitted having a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug, in his possession. He was fined £80, and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Robert Sheppard, 42, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield, admitted entering a building as a trespasser and stealing miscellaneous items of an unknown value. He was given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Breach

George Donner, 19, of Springfield Way, Kirkby, failed to pay a fine of £405 imposed on April 5, 2017. He was given a 14-day suspended sentence.

Mark Burton, 37, of Beechwood Court, Skegby, failed to pay a fine of £573 imposed on December 7, 2016. Further time to pay ordered. He also admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Russell Hornblow, 57, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, failed to pay a fine of £807.30 imposed on June 12 2007. He was given a 14-day suspended sentence.

VIOLENCE

Paul Bowler, 39, of Eighth Avenue, Forest Town, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and was given a restraining order. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £300 costs. He also admitted damaging a uPVC door was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Edwin Scott, 66, of Walters Crescent, Selston, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. He was fined £190 and ordered to pay £150 compensation and costs of £300.

Tina Gregg, 30, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, admitted assaulting a woman by beating. She was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and must have treatment for six months. She must carry out 30 hours of unpaid work and pay £50 compensation.She also admitted assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty. She was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Deborah Bentley, 32, of Pepper Street, Sutton admitted assault. She was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £500 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Lauren Harmieson, 22, of Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty of driving an Audi A3 without due care and attention and using a vehicle without the correct insurance. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £85. She was given six points on her licence.

Paul Richardson, 27, of Davies Avenue, Sutton, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been found guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £85.

Samual Burrows, 21, of Cranswick Close, Forest Town, admitted driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit, with 42 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £100, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Tomasz Kozera, 31, of Milford Cresent, Mansfield, admitted driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit, with 86mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Robert Renshaw, 52, of Oxford Street, Kirkby, admitted driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit, with 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £175 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Adele Singer, 23, of Harlow Street, Blidworth, admitted driving with so much alcohol in her breath it exceeded the prescribed limit. She was fined £730 and ordered to pay a £73 surcharge, and costs of £85. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Ricky Stubbs, 29, of Glen Street, Sutton, admitted driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit, with 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £120 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85. He was banned from driving for 20 months.

Miscellaneous

Abigail Smith, 29, of Stamper Crescent, Skegby, admitting four counts of failing to comply with a community protection order. A criminal behaviour order was made for five years and she must not be in possession of an open vessel of alcohol within the district of Sutton, enter any public house or licensed club in Sutton without the approval of the designated premises supervisor or act in a manner likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress or nuisance to persons in Sutton or encourage others to do so. She was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge. She also admitted having an open can of alcohol in her possession and acting in a manner likely to cause a nuisance which she was prohibited from doing by the criminal behaviour order made on August 17 2017. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement, to have treatment for alcohol dependency for nine months. She was also told to pay an £85 surcharge and £45 costs.

Lee Walker, 43, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted possessing a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He was found guilty of two counts of attempting to enter a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, and entering a garage and stealing a pedal cycle, cycling equipment and power tools. He was also found guilty of taking a cycle without the consent of the owner. He was jailed for 36 weeks in total and told to pay £150 compensation.

Lee Watson, 44, of De Lacy Court, Ollerton, admitted causing £390 damage to a black Vauxhall Corsa. He was ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months. He was told to pay £390 compensation and £85 costs. He also admitted to carrying a small lockable craft knife in a place. He also admitted damaging a red Honda civic and was ordered to pay £50. He was given a four-week sentence, suspended for 12 months.

John-Paul Allen, 23, of Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £80 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £40 costs.