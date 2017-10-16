Reports from the courts

Latest news from Mansfield Magistrates.

Daniel Adlington, aged 28, of Carsic Lane, Sutton, admitted assaulting a man causing him bodily harm. He has been given a 12-week suspended sentence, suspended for 12 months. He has also been issued a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay compensation of £120, a surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Breach

Curtis Staley, 28, of Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. He failed to attend two meetings without evidence to support his absence. He was fined £60 and told to pay £60 costs.

Grant Vaughan, 29, of Langford Street, Sutton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. He failed to attend two meetings without providing evidence to support his absence. He was fined £100 and must pay costs of £60.

Mark Littler, 28, of Station Road, Rainworth, failed to meet the requirements of a community order he was issued. He failed to attend two meetings without evidence to support his absence. As part of his community order his order has been increased, he must now conduct unpaid work for 100 hours instead of the original 80 hours, and pay costs of £60.

Theft

Liam Coupland, 25, of Kelstridge Drive, Mansfield, was found to have stolen nine rear window wipers from vehicles on Maltby Road, Mansfield. He was given a community order with a alcohol treatment and rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £45.

Andrew Crowe, 30, of Victoria Street, Mansfield stole Blu-ray box sets to the value of £40 and £55 on two occasions from HMV, Four Seasons shopping centre, Mansfield. He was also found to be carrying a razor blade in the centre, and breached a conditional discharge. He was given a total of 26 weeks’ jail and must pay £40 in compensation.

Miscellaneous

Martin Hanrahan, 36, of Bracken Avenue, Broughton, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Leeming Street Mansfield. He has been conditionally discharged for six months and was told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £20.

Drugs

Sean Davis, 54, of Willoughby Court, Mansfield, produced cannabis, a class B drug, at an address on Bolsover Street, Mansfield. He has been conditionally discharged for two years. The cannabis has been destroyed. Davis must pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £50.

Alexander Lamb, 32, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield was found in the possession of a class B drug, mamba . He was conditionally discharged for six months and must pay a surcharge of 320 and costs of £40.

Arun Vaughan, 32, of Coxs Lane, Mansfield, had in his possession cannabis, a class B drug. He was given two weeks’ jail, suspended for six months. He must also pay a surcharge of £115.

Motoring

Barry Rapley, 38, of Brompton Lane, Auckley, admitted to causing damage to a Nissan Kubistar while driving a Audi A3 on St Peter’s Way/ Ratcliffe Gate. He failed to stop and failed to give his name and address. He was fined £200, told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £30, and given five points to his licence.

William Shilton, 26, of Mandalay Raod, Pleasley, drove without insurance or the correct licence. He has been banned from driving for 12 months, fined £180 and must pay a surcharge of £30 and costsof £85.

Brian Brown, 46, of Institute Street, Sutton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra under the influence of alcohol on Brand Lane, Stanton Hill. Brown has been banned drom driving for 16 months, fined £155 and told to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Luke Hutchinson, 26, of Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, admitteddriving a Vauxhall Corsa without a licence and insurance. Hutchinson was also found to be in the possession of cannabis, a class B drug. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for a year, and banned from driving for three years . He must also carry out unpaid work and participate in an accredited programme for 19 days and pay a surcharge of £115.

Kevin Bannister, 50, of East Street, Sutton, admitted driving a Ford Mondeo on Lime Street, Sutton, while under the influence of alcohol and driving without insurance. Bannister was found to have 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg. He has been issued a community order with a alcohol treatment and activity requirement. He has also been banned from driving for two years and told to pay an £85 surcharge, and costs of £85.

Florin Chirnogeanu, 40, of Lake Road Farm, Rainworth admitted driving a Vauxhall Vectra on Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse while under the influence of alcohol and without insurance. She has been banned from driving for 16 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £30.

Gavin Robertson, 33, of Farndon Road, Sutton drove at 57mph on a Rosemary Street, which has a 30mph speed limit. He was given six points on his licence, fined £730 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £73 and costs of £85.

Violence

Rachel Nussey, 34, of Laurel Avenue, Church Warsop, used threatening behaviour against a woman. She also admitted sending text messages of a threatening and abusive nature. She has been issued a restraining order and a community order, where she must participate in activities for the maximum of 25 days, fined £80 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £50.

Dale Pickering, 29, of Bishops Walk, Church Warsop, admitted damaging a window to the value of £70 on Bishops Walk, Church Warsop and was ordered to pay £70 in compensation.