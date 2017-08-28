Reports from the courts

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between August 17 and August 21.

Drugs

David Edward Clipston, 39, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, admitted to having a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug, in his possession. He was fined £80, and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Robert Sheppard, 42, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield admitted to entering a building as a trespasser and stealing miscellaneous items of an unknown value. He was given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 costs.

Breach

George Malcolm Donner, 19, of Springfield Way, Kirkby, failed to pay a fine of £405 imposed on April 5 2017. He was given a 14-day suspended sentence.

Mark Burton,37, of Beechwood Court, Skegby failed to pay a fine of £573 imposed on December 7 2016. Further time to pay ordered. He also admitted to failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Russell Victor Hornblow, 57, of Muskham Court, Mansfield failed to pay a fine of £807.30 imposed on June 12 2007. He was given a 14-day suspended sentence.

Violence

Paul David Bowler, 39, of 8th Avenue, Forest Town, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and was given a restraining order. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £300 costs. He also admitted to damaging a UPVC door was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Edwin Roger Scott, 66, of Walters Crescent, Selston was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. He was fined £190, ordered to pay £150 compensation and costs of £300.

Tina Gregg, 30, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield admitted to assaulting a woman by beating. She was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and must have treatment for six months. She must carry out 30 hours of unpaid work and pay £50 compensation. She also admitted to assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty. She was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Deborah Jane Bentley, 32, of Pepper Street, Sutton admitted to assault. She was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £500 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Lauren Jade Harmieson, 22, of Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse was found guilty of driving an Audi A3 without due care and attention and using a vehicle without the correct insurance. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £85. She was given six points on her licence.

Paul Richardson 27,of Davies Avenue, Sutton was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been found guilty of an offence. He was fined £660, and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £85.

Samual John Burrows, 21, of Cranswick Close, Forest Town admitted to driving a vehicle pleaded guilty to driving with 42 mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg.. He was fined £100, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tomasz Kozera, 31, of Milford Cresent, Mansfield admitted to admitted to driving a vehicle admitted to driving with 86 mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £300, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Robert William David Renshaw, 52, of Oxford Street, Kirkby, admitted to admitted to driving with 52 mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £175, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Adele Mary Singer, 23, of Harlow Street, Blidworth admitted to driving with so much alcohol in her breath it exceeded the prescribed limit. She was fined £730, ordered to pay a £73 surcharge, and costs of £85. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Ricky Shane Stubbs, 29, of Glen Street, Sutton admitted to driving driving with 78 mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Miscellaneous

Abigail Louise Smith, 29, of Stamper Crescent, Sutton admitting to four counts of failing to comply with a community protection order. A criminal behaviour order was made for five years and she must not be in possession of an open vessel of alcohol within the district of Sutton, enter any public house or licenced club in Sutton without the approval of the designated premises supervisor or act in a manner likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress or nuisance to persons in Sutton or encourage others to do so. She was fined a total of £160, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Abigail Louise Smith, 29, Stamper Crescent, Skegby admitted to have an open can of alcohol in her possession and acted in a manner likely to cause a nuisance which she was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made on August 17 2017. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement, which was to have treatment for alcohol dependency for nine months. She was also ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and costs of £45.

Lee Walker, 43, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield admitted to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He was found guilty of two counts of attempting to enter a building as a trespasser with intent to steal, and entering a garage and stealing a pedal cycle, cycling equipment and power tools. He was also found guilty of taking a pedal cycle without the consent of the owner. He was jailed for 36 weeks in total and ordered to pay £150 compensation on total.

Lee Richard Watson, 44, of De Lacy Court, Ollerton admitted to damaging a black vauxhall corsa to the value of £390 and ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency for six months. He was ordered to pay £390 compensation and £85 costs. He also admitted to carrying a small lockable craft knife in a place. Mr Watson also admitted to damaging a red Honda civic and was ordered to pay £50. He was given a four week sentence, suspended for 12 months for these offences.

John-Paul Paul Allen, 23, of Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse admitted to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £40 costs.