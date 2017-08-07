Reports from the courts

The latest news from Mansfield Magistrates’.

Theft

Sean Harpe , 20, of no fixed address, admitted to trespassing at The Olive Tree Cafe, Leeming Street, Mansfield, with another and stealing a cash till containing around £300. He also admitted to possessing a quantity of cannabis and failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was given a community order including a drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay costs of £150.

James Drenn Lee, 48, of Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted fraud, taking a car without owners consent and dishonestly receiving stolen goods. He was given curfew with electronic monitoring for four weeks from 8pm to 8am. He must also pay £91.63 in compensation.

Lynda Smith, 37, of Church Street East, Pixton, admitted stealing from B&Q. Taking an intercom system and a door lock worth £177, two drills worth £105 and £100 and electrical items and cloths worth £460 on four separate occasions with another. She also admitted of stealing cosmetic products worth £153 from Boots in Four Seasons, Mansfield, with another. She was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay compensation of £332.50.

Adam Moss, 40, Woodfield Road, Pinxton, admitted stealing from B&Q. Taking an intercom system and a door lock worth £177, two drills worth £105 and £100 and electrical items and cloths worth £460 on four separate occasions with another. He also admitted to stealing cosmetic products worth £153 from Boots in Four Seasons, Mansfield, with another. He was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay compensation of £332.50.

Malgorzata Gorzen, 31, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, admitted to stealing fragrances to the value of £169 from Boots in Four Seasons, Mansfield. She was sentenced to three weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. She was given a supervision requirement for drug rehabilitation and must attend appointments every five weeks for six months. She was sentenced to another three weeks imprisonment running consecutive to the suspended sentence for stealing three bottles of malt whisky of the value of £99 from Morrisions. She must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Lee Davis, 31, of Walesby Drive, Kirkby, admitted to stealing on multiple occasions. On numerous occasions he stole goods from Wilko in Sutton, including make up to the value of £11.66 and £89.76. He also stole from the Cooperative store in Skegby, including coffee amounting to the value of £161 and meat costing £100. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

Motoring

Adam Coppin, 29, of Holbrook Close Pleasley, admitted drink driving. He was fined £120, must pay a victim surcharge on £30 and ordered to pay costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months .

Adelle McEvoy, 35, of Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty of drink driving. She was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and is required to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. She must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and pay costs of £300. She was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.

Violence

Darren Megainey, 31, of Ramsey Close, Forest Town, was found guilty of assaulting a woman. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for a maximum of 20 days and 80 hours of unpaid work. A restraining order was made. He must pay £100 in compensation and costs of £300.

John Kavanagh, 29, of Davies Avenue, Sutton, admitted to assaulting a police constable, stealing two bottles of wine from Aldi in Kirkby worth £24.47 and breaching a suspended sentence. Additionally he also admitted using violence to gain entry to a premises. He was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison and must pay a victim surcharge of £115. A restraining order was issued.

Richard Walvin, 32, Sutton Road Huthwaite, admitted assaulting a woman. He was fined £200, must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and pay costs of £85.

Andrew Clarke, 55, of Nuncargate Road. Kirkby, admitted assaulting a woman. He was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Simon Bedford, 49, of Cowpes Close, Sutton, admitted assaulting, threatening and harassing a woman. He also sent a threat to another women with the purpose of causing her distress. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, had a restraining order issued against him and must pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Stephen Wilkes, 54, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assaulting a woman. A community order was issued with a alcohol treatment requirement.

Miscellaneous

Shamus Allen, 32, Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £100, and must pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Paul Jones, 19, of Elder Street, Skegby, admitted to breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced to 32 weeks imprisonment. He must also pay costs of £85, pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Nicola Castledine, 31, of Paling Cresent, Sutton, has been told to keep her pitbull terrier-type dog named Reggie under control. The dog must be castrated and micro-chipped, wear a lead and mussel at all times in a public place and be handled by someone over 16. It must also be registered on the index of exempted dogs.

Damage

Joanne Taylor, 28, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, admitted to damaging property at two separate addresses and breaching a suspended sentence. She has been sentenced to 6 weeks in prison and must pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Fraud

Kyle Wilde, 24, staying at Rosemary Street, Mansfield, admitted to fraud with a stolen credit card on separate occasions with another and failing to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court twice. He was sentenced to prison for 22 weeks as he breached a suspended sentence. He must also pay compensation of £150.

TV licensing

Zoe Harrison, 26, of Ward Place, Mansfield, admitted to using a colour television receiver without a licence. She must pay a fine of £80 and a victims surcharge of £30.