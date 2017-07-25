Reports from the courts

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Francesca Spencer, 21, of The Oval, Sutton pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duties. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months. She was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and victim surcharge of £20.

Lisa Marie Williams, 36, of Vickers Street, Warsop pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. She was fined £80 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Theft

Sheldon Paul Atherton, 37, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby admitted attempting to steal an Ilfor Williams trailer worth £700. He was fined £162 with £150 costs and victim surcharge of £30.

Miscellaneous

Jonathan Charles Blundell, 28, of High Street, Edwinstowe pleaded guilty to inciting a child to run away from a responsible person. The offence was similar to one to which a suspended sentence had been given. He was committed to prison for a total of 13 weeks, with victim surcharge of £115.

Ruslan Pout Pokut, 32, of Westbourne Close Mansfield Woodhouse was found guilty of non-payment of fine of £55 imposed on December 19 2016. He was committed to prison for 14 days consecutive to a custodial sentence he is already serving.

Stuart Paul Burrows, 28, of Pavillion Way Kirkby, admitted deliberately damaging a drain pipe and fixings valued at £128.87, belonging to Ashfield district Council. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a window, plywood and wardrobe door belonging to Nottingham Community Housing Association to the value of £730. He was ordered to pay compensation and costs of £85.

Daniel Piotr Komor, 37, of Vale Drive, Shirebrook, pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour. He was discharged conditionally for six months with £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Derek Pearson, 45, of Meden Avenue Warsop failed to comply with a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court by failing to comply with electronic curfew requirements. New and varied requirements: curfew requirements to be under a curfew for 130 days with electronic monitoring.

Paul Jones,19, of Elder Street, Skegby admitted damaging a window of value unknown. He was fined £120 with £50 compensation. A restraining order was made.

Robert Lee Armstrong, 40, of Lindley Street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to having an air weapon in a public place. A community order was made with a curfew requirement for three months with electronic monitoring. There were costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Harrassment

Lee Martin Young, 42, of Dewberry Gardens Forest Town admitted stalking a woman and harassing her by sending texts making threats of killing himself and her. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days. GPS monitoring equipment will be fitted and a restraining order was made. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Jake Obrien, 21, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was fined £40 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Fraud

Paul Stafford, 39, of Western Avenue, Kirkby admitted dishonestly using a stolen Nat West bank card at McDonalds and Heron Foods. He was jailed for a total of 120 days. There were a number of offences committed during two suspended sentence orders and he had failed to attend court. He was ordered to pay compensation of £48.12 and victim surcharge of £115.

Driving

Alisha Ann Hopkins, 26, of Forest Road Clipstone admitted driving with 46 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. She was fined £350, with victim surcharge of £35 and banned from driving for 12 months, with £85 costs.

Paul Weatheral, 67, of Hickling Court Mansfield, admitted driving without due care and attention, without a license or insurance. He was fined £100 with £30 victim surcharge.

Binoy Cherattumoolayil Paul, 36, of Beck Crescent Mansfield admitted driving with 66 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, without a license. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months, fined £400 with victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85.