Reports from the courts

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ court.

Violence

Kirk Anthony Stuart Lambert, 22, of Holly Hill Road Selston admitted assaulting a woman by beating her. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for two years. The incident was domestic violence with multiple occasions to have walked away. The defendant must comply with an accredited programme, with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 and a restraining order was made.

Karl Shaun France, 41, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a Pc in the execution of his duty. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £150, with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Theft

Daniel Bills, 31, of Edward Street, Sutton, admitted four charges of stealing meat products from Co-op stores. He also admitted further charges of stealing steak from Tesco Express, Nescafe from the Coop, food from the Co-op and cigarettes from McColls mini-mart. A class A drug was found present in his body at Mansfield Police Station and he failed to attend an initial assessment. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. The court heard he had a history of failing to comply with court orders and was not suitable for a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was committed to prison to a total of 24 weeks.

Alan Joseph Stevenson, 49, of Shardlow Way Mansfield, pleaded guilty to stealing copper pipe belonging to Asra Housing Group. It was committed whilst subject to a conditional discharge imposed for failing to attend a drug assessment. He was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks with £115 victim surcharge.

Tallon William Cecil Bladen, 29, of Alder Grove Ollerton, admitted stealing a charger value £25 from Tesco and failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a window to the value of an unknown amount and breaching bail conditions not to enter the area of Boughton. He was committed to prison for a total of seven weeks. Offences were carried out during post sentence supervision aggravated by convictions for similar offences.

Marie Sims, 41, of Beighton Street, Sutton, admitted stealing various items of a value unknown from Asda. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with compensation of £50 and victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Steven Gordon Hannah, 34, of Forster Street, Kirkby, was found guilty of six counts of stealing fragrances from Boots. He was found guilty of entering Boots whilst prohibited by a criminal behaviour order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks.

sexual offences

Prabhjot Singh, 28, of Colonade, Shirebrook, pleaded guilty to intentionally touching a woman sexually without her consent. He was committed to prison for three months suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £200 and required to register with the police under the Sexual Offences Act for five years.

Miscellaneous

Jonathan Blundell, 28, of Chestnut Drive New Ollerton, was found guilty of fishing without a license. He was fined £180 with £127 costs and victim surcharge of £30.

Motoring

Victor James Staples, 58, of Appleton Road Blidworth, admitted driving a vehicle with 80 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath,where the legal limit is 35mcg. He also admitted driving without a license or insurance. He was committed to prison for 24 months suspended for 24 months and disqualified from driving for four years, with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. Offences committed by driving while disqualified aggravated by a record of previous convictions.

Shane Lound, 45, of the Burns, Warsop admitted driving with 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months with £200 fine, victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Jonathan Paul Weaver, 33, of Old Mill Lane Mansfield Woodhouse pleaded guilty to driving with 72mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath and driving without a license or insurance. He was disqualified from driving for three years. He was fined £120 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Colin Raymond Wright, 31, of Mansfield Road Warsop, pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £160 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Margaret Adams, 69, of Spruce Avenue, Selston pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with 145 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood where the legal limit is 80mg. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £120 with a victim surcharge of £30.

Vadim Ivanov, 45, of Jubilee Road, Sutton pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. His driving licence was endorsed with 10 points, he was fined £400 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £40.

drugs

Christopher James Briggs, 21, of Carlton Close Forest Town pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug cocaine. He was fined £120 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Nathan Lee,18, of Bentinck Close Boughton pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and driving without a license or insurance. He was fined £250, disqualified from driving for six months, with victim surcharge of £32.

criminal damage

Morgan Taylor, 23, of Pecks Hill Mansfield, pleaded guilty to damaging a Peugeot 3008 by kicking the door mirrors off. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days and a 60 hours unpaid work requirement. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85.

Lynley Brocklehurst, 40, of High Hazel Drive Mansfield Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to damaging a BMW 320 car by smashing the windows to a value unknown. He was fined £350 with victim surcharge of £35 and costs of £85.

Mark Bramwell, 32, of Stanley Road Mansfield pleaded guilty to damaging a mirror. The offence was a domestic incident committed on a suspended sentence and previousl like conviction. He was committed to a total of six weeks imprisonment, with £115 victim surcharge.

alcohol

Dean Brian Taylor, 23, of Shaftsury Avenue Kirkby, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place . He was fined £120 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30. The offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which was increased by three months to mark the breach.

Breach

Nicki Stephen Hartwright, 37, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. A suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months imposed and implemented as a sentence of 10 weeks.