Reports from the Courts

Court cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Olivia Pickwell, 18, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton admitted assaulting a woman. a community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. She also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and cocaine and damaging a wall. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £65 costs.

John Alan Evans, 26, of Eyam Close Mansfield, admitted to assaulting a man. a community order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for four months, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £170.

Patrick Harmon, 49, of the Quadrangle Blidworth pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. He was discharged conditionally for 6 months with a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Steven John Bailey, 43, of Dale Lane Blidworth pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. He also admitted damaging the walls of a cell at Mansfield Police station. He was fined £120 with compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Theft

David Maclennan 29, of Staley Road Mansfield admitted stealing a bottle of rum from B&M Bargains. The offence was carried out whilst subject to a conditional discharge order imposed for theft. A 12 month community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement. Costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85 were imposed.

Ryan James Davis, 26, of Pine Close Kirkby, pleaded guilty to stealing two topiary bunnies to the value of £375 from the Dukeries Garden centre Worksop. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £375 with costs of £150 and victim surcharge of £20.

Mia Godber, 26, of Cromwell Road, Sutton admitted stealing fragrance worth £319 from Boots. She also pleaded guilty to stealing fragrance items of a value unknown on two other occasions from Boots. She also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement, compensation order of £319.

Motoring

Aleksander Piotr Siodlak, 31, of Frederick Street Mansfield was found guilty of driving with 92 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months with £375 fine, costs of £625 and victim surcharge of £38.

drugs

Lee Anthony Simrok, 35, of Nottingham Road Mansfield pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of MMB-Fubinaca a controlled drug of class B. The offence was committed during a suspended sentence order. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks, with a victim surcharge of £115.

Nathan Thomas Morris, 28, of Rosemary Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis. He was fined £100 with £30 victim surcharge.

Miscellaneous

Ashley Reed, 25, of Mowlands Close Sutton admitted causing £200 damage to a car. He was committed to prison for one month because of his antecedent record. A restraining order was made not to contact a female, with compensation of £800.

Ricky Mark Taylor, 35, of Bracken Road Shirebrook, was found guilty of indecent exposure. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 200 hours within the next 12 months, victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £620.

Jamie Peter Cooke, 31, of Bentink Street Mansfield, admitted breaching a community order imposed after fraud offences. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Ryan Harris, 28, of Priestsic Road, Sutton admitted breaching a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Central London Magistrates’ Court. Suspended sentence order for the offence of assault by beating varied. Suspended sentence order now committed to prison for 6 weeks suspended for 18 months. Defendant must now carry out 40 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Kane Sykes, 21, of Westfield Lane Mansfield, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Nottingham Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend two days. Suspended sentence for possession of offensive weapon now varied . committed to prison for six months suspended for 14 months. One month added to mark the breach, costs of £60.

David Southam, 68, of Caunts Crescent Sutton was found guilty of calling Nottinghamshire Police to make a false report about a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. He was also found guilty of insinuating a woman was a prostitute whilst she was returning to her flat carrying her baby causing her harassment and distress. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Threats

Kyle Jamie Evans, 25, of Commercial Gate Mansfield, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. It was committed as a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order. He was fined £80 with victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.

Jake Anthony Wildsmith, 19, of Penn Street, Sutton pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour which was racially aggravated. He was fined £80 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kay Jo Ann Slack, 47, of Byron Road Annesley, pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive language which was racially motivated towards a man. She was fined £140 with compensation of £100 and costs of £100.

alcohol

Graham Green, 37, of Kingsway Avenue Boughton pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £40 with victim surcharge of £30.

Shane Harris, 33, of Pelham Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £40 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.