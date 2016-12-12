Reports from the courts

Reports from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence.

Adam Parker 30, of Park Street Kirkby admitted assaulting a woman. A community order was made with a 31 day rehabilitation requirement. A restraining order was made not to contact the complainant. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200 with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Anthony Crawford 33, of St Michaels Street was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. The offence was committed as a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Craig Bosworth 34, of Thoresby Road Rainworth pleaded guilty to assaulting a female. A community order was made with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100.

David John Bagley 45, of King Street Mansfield admitted assaulting a woman by beating her. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. The injured party was going about her lawful business when she was hit in the face and thrown to the ground. He was given a 12 months rehabilitation requirement, ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Peter Bowker 37, of Lime Avenue Huthwaite pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. Reason for sentence was domestic violence, taking a weapon - a golf club - to commit assault, aggravated by drug misuse. He was ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge. The golf club was ordered to be forfeited.

David Parker 18 The Markhams Ollerton admitted assaulting a woman. He was committed to detention for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. The woman who was heavily pregnant at the time was put in fear of her unborn child, coupled with unpleasant verbal comments made to her. He was ordered to comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days. A restraining order was made and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 with costs of £620.

Daniel Garner 25, of Booth Crescent Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. He was fined £475 ordered to pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.

Theft

Michael Bean 33 admitted stealing an X Box game worth £50 from Mansfield Computer Store. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks. The offence was committed within days of a sentence for an offence of stealing an X Box controller worth £19.99 from GAME. It was further commission of an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence. He was ordered to pay compensation for both items.

Konstantins Perovs 43, of Layton Avenue Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing milk valued at £1.59 belonging to Pasikonik store. He also admitted having a Stanley blade on him in a public place without good reason. He was committed to prison for a total of 24 weeks. The offence committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Martin Lee Toon 24, of Dalestorth Road Sutton pleaded guilty to stealing CDs worth £14.97 from B&M Bargains. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with victim surcharge of £20.

Leanne White of Tideswell Court Mansfield admitted stealing items of food from Wilkinsons. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement. Ordered to pay compensation of £100and costs of £85

Driving

Christopher Andrew Place 38, of Elton Road Mansfield admitted driving with 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, where the legal limit is 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Gareth Jordan Davies 38, of St Crispins Court Mansfield admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £50 and £85 costs.

Glyndwr Llewellyn Jenkins 32, of Main Street Blidworth admitted driving with 95mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath . He was given an 11 month sentence suspended for 12 months, with an alcohol treatment requirement and disqualified from driving for three years. He was ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Peter Simpson 49, of Frederick Street Sutton, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months, fined £120 with costs of £200 and victim surcharge of £30.

Miscellaneous

Shaun Michael Swain 44, of Rosewood Drive Kirkby pleaded guilty to the disposal of stolen goods, including a bank card, multi-tool and Makita tool bag and contents. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was committed to prison to a total of 13 weeks. Offence so serious because he was re-offending on a court order he was not complying with aggravated by record of similar offending and failing to answer bail. He also had to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Steven Michael Burgess 46, of High Street Stanton Hill admitted sending a grossly offensive or obscene message by means of a public electronic communications network. He also admitted damaging a Ford Fiesta belonging to a woman. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and an unpaid work requirement of 40 hours within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100, victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. He was also given a restraining order.

Mark Anthony Bedder 30, of Glenside Kirkby pleaded guilty to advertising false products for sale intending to make a gain. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. The offence was committed whilst subject to a suspended sentence order for dishonesty and calculated offence. He was given an unpaid requirement of 100 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay compensation of £180 and costs of £85.

Ashley Reed 25, of Alexandra Terrace Stanton Hill admitted taking a Ford Fiesta car without the consent of the owner. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and an unpaid work requirement of 180 hours within the next 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Criminal damage

Steven Paul Buttery 30, of Winster Way Mansfield pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone belonging to a woman. He was fined £190 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Breech

Daniel Singleton 20, admitted he failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend on three occasions. He was jailed for 14 days.