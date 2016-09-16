Reports from the courts

The latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court:

Motoring

Tina Bower, 44, of Winster Way, Mansfield, admitted driving a Honda Accord while already disqualified and without insurance was handed a community order with 60 hours of community service, given eight penalty points and made to pay £170 in costs;

Christopher Slack, 29, of Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, admitted taking a Ford Transit without the owner’s consent and was fined £100 and made to pay £30 costs;

Steven Lamb, 50, of Blenheim Place, Huthwaite, admitted driving a Ford Transit without a licence or test certificate and made to pay £105 in costs;

Tomasz Lukasz Susfal, 32, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, was found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a Vauxhall Vectra alleged to have been guilty of speeding and was fined £600, given six penalty points and made to pay £151 in costs. The case was proved in his absence;

Mark Philip Smith, 50, of Brickyard Lane, Farnsfield, admitted driving a Porsche at 50mph in a 30mph zone and was fined £180, given six penalty points and made to pay £105 in costs;

Kellie Marie Langley, 35, of Stainforth Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty of twice failing to identify the driver of an Audi A3 that was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was fined £1,320, banned from driving for six months and made to pay £151 in costs. The case was proved in her absence;

Sean Patrick Reid, 36, of Westfield Drive, Mansfield, admitted driving a VW Golf without insurance and was banned from driving for six months because of his repeat offending, fined £120 and made to pay £105 in costs;

Liam Allan Botcher, 43, of Hucklow Court, Mansfield, was found guilty of three counts of driving a Hyundai without insurance and a licence and was fined £1,980, banned from driving for 12 months and made to pay £321 costs. The case proved in his absence;

Luke Vincent Pickering, 28, of New Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving a Ford Transit without insurance and was fined £180, given six penalty points and made to pay £105 in costs;

Norbert Milejski, 38, of Bakewell Walk, Mansfield, admitted unlawfully taking an Audi and damaging it and driving without insurance or a licence. He was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, made to pay £300 compensation, given six penalty points and made to pay £200 in costs.

Theft

Sharna Leigh Wright, 22, of Hyndley Road, Bolsover, was found guilty after a trial of stealing food and alcohol from Morrisons in Mansfield worth £1,520 and made to pay costs of £160;

Konstantins Perovs, 42, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted stealing a £48,99 beard trimmer from Lloyds Pharmacy in Mansfield and was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and made to pay £24.50 compensation;

Ruslan Pokut, 31, of no fixed address, admitted stealing a £48,99 beard trimmer from Lloyds Pharmacy in Mansfield and a Phillips razor from Boots worth £77,98, and was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and made to pay £102.40 compensation;

Nicki Stephen Hartwright, 36, of Titchfield Street, Mansfield, admitted stealing keys from Gala Bingo in Mansfield and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a community order and made to pay £85 costs.

Drugs

James Paul Meakin, 26, of Vickers Street, Warsop, admitted possessing cannabis and was fined £80 and made to pay £115 in costs;

Mckenzie Randall, 19, of Acacia Court, Forest Town, admitted possessing cannabis with an intent to supply and was given a community order with 100 hours of community service and made to pay £170 in costs;

David Richard Smith, 27, c/o Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse admitted possessing cannabis and committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge. He was fined £50 and made to pay £115 in costs.

Violence

Max Tyler Jay Hallam, 24, of Mapplewells Road, Sutton, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 60 hours of community service, made to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs;

Thomas Samuel Hayes, 23, of Abbey Road, of Kirkby, admitted assaulting a male and driving without insurance. He was given a community order with 200 hours of community service, made to pay £200 in compensation and £170 in costs, and given six penalty points;

Lee Kendal Sainthouse, 25, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton, was found guilty after a trial of causing the fear of violence against a female and assaulting her. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months and made to pay £700 in costs;

Danny Davidson, 18, of Hatfield Avenue, Meden Vale, admitted assaulting a male and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and made to pay £105 in costs;

Lewis Johnson, 20, of Muschamp Terrace, Warsop, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 80 hours of community service, made to pay £100 compensation and £170 in costs;

Alison Louise Khan, 50, of Recreation Street, Selston, admitted assaulting a female and was fined £350, made to pay £100 compensation and made to pay £120 in costs.

Drink Driving

Christopher Wayne Cale, 45, of Princes Street, Mansfield, admitted having 102 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel of a Peugeot. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted assaulting a female and two counts of breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 22 weeks and made to pay £115 in costs;

Michael Kelvin Clarke, 74, of Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead, admitted refusing a breath test and was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £180 and made to pay £370 in costs.

Fraud

Vicky Ann Green, 45, of Milton Court, Mansfield, admitted failing to notify Mansfield District Council that a change in her circumstances, that her earnings had increased, and would affect her housing benefit. She was given a community order with 80 hours of community service and made to pay £170 in costs.

Criminal Damage

David John Hartshorn, 25, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted damaging a window belonging to a female and was handed an 18-month restraining order, fined £120 and made to pay £115 in costs;

Katie Hague, 25, of Common Road, Huthwaite, admitted damaging a wooden door and was given an 18-month conditional discharge, made to pay £100 compensation and made to pay £105 in costs.

Breach

Richard Anthony Roberts, 46, of Thoresby Road, Rainworth, admitted two counts of contacting a female while subject to a restraining order and was jailed for 14 weeks, made to pay £120 in compensation and £85.

Miscellaneous

Sheila May Paterson, 60, of Parkland View, Huthwaite, admitted having a border collie that was dangerously out of control and caused injury. She was made to pay £750 in compensation but no destruction order was made;

Monika Malgorzata Pawlowska, 29, of Hardwick Lane, Sutton, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Mansfield’s Clumber Street and assaulting a police officer. She was fined £210, made to pay £75 compensation and made to pay £115 in costs.