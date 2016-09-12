Reports from the courts

The latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court:

Criminal Damage

Frederick William Peter Holliley, 33, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, admitted damaging a Mercedes G-Wagon, A Vauxhall Corsa, damaging a window, driving dangerously, failing to stop and stealing scaffolding poles. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, made to pay £800 compensation and banned from driving for 18 months.

Breach

Matthew Simon Adlington, 36, of Cross Lane, Huthwaite, admitted failing to comply with a community order and was given 16 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months.

Littering

Wang Jie, of Barringer Road, Mansfield, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt outside KFC in Forest Town and was fined £660 and made to pay £318 in costs. The case was proved in his absence;

Daniel Limer, 19, of Sanders Avenue, Mansfield, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt outside Tesco on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, and was fined £660 and made to pay £318 in costs. The case was proved in his absence;

Abbie Oakley, 34, of Main Street, Shirebrook, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt outside Asda in Forest Town and was fined £440 and made to pay £303 in costs. The case was proved in her absence.

Motoring

David Price, 51, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted driving a Vauxhall without insurance, and found guilty after a trial failing to identify the driver of a Vauxhall alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £410 in total, made to pay £140 in costs and banned from driving for three months;

Frank William Burkinshaw, 56, of Elm Grove, Church Warsop, admitted five counts of speeding in a Ford B-Max on the A38 and was given 15 penalty points, fined £375 in total and made to pay £105 in costs. He did not lose his licence because of mitigating circumstances, including that he could lose his job as a green grocer;

David Pogmore, 24, of Bainbridge Road, Warsop, admitted failing to report and accident on Clumber Street, Mansfield, driving an Audi without insurance or a licence and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months, made to pay £200 compensation and £50 costs;

Ashley Conner Tuck, 18, of The Cottage, Belle Eau Park, Bilsthorpe, admitted riding a quad bike while already disqualified and riding without insurance. He was jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 14 months and made to pay £150 in costs;

Jonathan Vivien Steer, 53, of Millrise Road, Mansfield, admitted driving a Land Rover at 67 mph on a 50 mph zone on the A38 and was fined £225, given four penalty points and made to pay £107 in costs;

Ben Steven Witton, 23, of Co Operative Street, Stanton Hill, admitted driving a Suzuki Swift without insurance and was fined £120, given six penalty points and made to pay £105 in costs;

Ozkan Albay, 30, of Eakring Road, Mansfield, was found guilty of driving a Ford Focus on the M1 without insurance or a licence and was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and made to pay £151 in costs. The case was proved in his absence;

Lee Ivan Daws, 37, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield was found guilty of driving a Peugeot without insurance, a licence and using a mobile phone while behind the wheel. He was banned from the road for six months, fined £660 and made to pay £151 in costs. The case proved in his absence;

Kylie Louise Richardson, 23, of Milton Street, Mansfield, admitted driving a Ford Fiesta without a licence, insurance and failing to stop at an accident. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £200 and made to pay £105 in costs;

Lloyd Oliver Newson, of Church Street, Bilsthorpe, admitted driving a Toyota Supra at 63 mph in a 30 mph zone on the A610 and was fined £375, given six penalty points and made to pay £122 in costs;

Drink-Driving

Arkaduisz Michalski, 44, of Tuxford Road, Boughton, admitted having 91 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Zafira. He also admitted driving dangerously and without a licence or insurance and was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 40 months and made to pay £285 in costs.

Violence

Tyler Davidson, 19, of Budby Crescent, Meden Vale, admitted assaulting a male and was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given six weeks’ electronic tag curfew and made to pay £200 compensation;

Daniel Draycott, 31, of Harrington Street, Mansfield, admitted assaulting a female, harassing the female and damaging hanging baskets. He was given a community order with drug rehabilitation, made to pay £30 compensation and given a six-month restraining order;

Levi Christie Stafford, 19, of Markham Close, Ollerton admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with four-week electronic tag curfew order and made to pay £170 in costs;

Mark Anthony Grant, 43, of Station Lane, Farnsfield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order and made to pay £20 compensation.

Theft

Christopher Morton, 40, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, admitted stealing items for B&M Bargains, stealing a petrol mower from a property worth £300, and three counts of failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 190 days and made to pay £115 in compensation;

Deborah Michelle Betts, 35, of Jubilee Road, Sutton, admitted stealing groceries from Co-op in Skegby worth £7 and missing a drugs appointment after testing positive. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and made to pay £7 compensation and £85 costs;

Chantelle Marie Codd, 26, of Brierley Cottages, Sutton, admitted entering a flat in Mansfield Woodhouse and stealing a laptop, cash and two bottles of alcohol. She was given a two-month conditional discharge and made to pay £20 costs;

Carrie-Anne Hadfield, 20, of Leamington Drive, Sutton, admitted stealing hair brushes and three counts of stealing razor blades worth £822 from Wilkinson’s in Mansfield and was given a community order and made to pay £267 compensation;

Luke John Smith, 21, of Leamington Drive, Sutton, admitted stealing hair brushes, three counts of stealing razor blades worth £822 from Wilkinson’s in Mansfield and possession of cannabis. He was given a community order and made to pay £300 compensation.

Drugs

Wayne Robert Gillatt, 45, of De Lacy Court, Ollerton, admitted possessing amphetamine and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and made to pay £105 in costs.

Miscellaneous

Lisa McPherson, 44, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Radmanthwaite Road, Mansfield and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and made to pay £20 in costs;

Shane Michael Clarke, 32, of Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield, admitted harassing a female by sending her multiple offensive text messages. He was handed a three-year restraining order, fined £240 and made to pay £109 in costs;

Clint Shane Edwards, 34, of Epping Way, Forest Town, admitted harassing a female and was given a two-year conditional discharge, a five-year restraining order and made to pay £105 in costs.