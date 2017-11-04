Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Violence

Duane Alan Langford, 38, of Cowpes Close Sutton pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85. A restraining order was made.

Tony Paul archer, 45, of Bradley’s Yard Warsop pleaded guilty to assaulting a male. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Ashley Moncaster, 25, of Shirland drive Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating him. He also admitted damaging a television to the value of £20. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. He was ordered to pay compensation of £30.

Jayne Elaine Banks, 36, of Chancery Close Skegby was found guilty of assaulting a female by beating her. She was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks suspended for 12 months and must comply with a supervision order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Reason so serious she pursued three children in a car, use of weapon against three children in a public place and pushed one of them. She was ordered to pay costs of £620

Theft

Adam Glasby, 40, of Alder Grove Mansfield Woodhouse pleaded guilty to stealing a bag containing a sat nav, safety jacket and CDS and interfering with a motor vehicle. He was committed to prison for a total of 18 weeks. Offences committed during period of a suspended sentence order.

Karli Yemm, 37, of Mattley Avenue Kirkby admitted stealing candles valued at £200 from 1-3 Post Office Kirkby. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £200 with £85 costs.

Ricky cross, 25, of Carter Lane Mansfield admitted stealing a book and clothing of value unknown, and a handbag and contents valued at £250. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £250.

Miscellaneous

Mark Flower,50, of Swifts View Kirkby admitted possessing 92 extremely pornographic movies portraying a person having intercourse with dogs and sheep. He was committed to prison for four months suspended for 12 months, with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

John Phillip Bater, 43, of Slant Lane Mansfield Woodhouse was found guilty of obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty. He was fined £120 with victim surcharge of £30 and £100 costs.

Oliver Warren Kirkman, 18, of the Midland Hotel, Mansfield pleaded guilty to obstructing two constables in the execution of their duty and failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail proceedings. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50 to each and fined £50.

Kirkman also pleaded guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely jewellery and possession of cannabis. He was committed to prison for our weeks suspended for 12 months.

Ben Marriott, 18, of Wellbeck Street, Sutton pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice by kicking a football into the air and against buildings with disregard to property and vehicles parked on the street. It was committed whilst subject to a 12 month conditional discharge order. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months with costs of £85 and vicim surcharge of £20.

Ryan John Moore, 22, of Petersmith Drive Ollerton, pleaded guilty to having a large knife in a public place without good reason. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to participate in a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days.

Natasha Parker, 32, of Mayhall Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse pleaded guilty to damaging a Citroen Dispatch car by snapping the windscreen wiper. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with £150 compensation to pay, victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Marc Harry Frank Wheatley, 56 of Sandy Lane Mansfield admitted assaulting a detention officer acting in the execution of her duty and being drunk and disorderly. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50 and fined £40 with costs of £85.

Motoring

James Keith Symcox, 23, of Edgar Avenue Mansfield, pleaded guilty to driving with 55 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, where the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was fined £190 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of 85. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Steven Mark Ball, 33, of Brook Hill Court Sutton admitted driving without due care and attention and without a license for a vehicle of that class. He was fined £120 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30 and his record endorsed with nine points.

Marian Raducan, 36, of Sutton Road Huthwaite admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £100 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Callum Joseph Oliver Steele, 26, of Warnedene Road Sutton pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He also admitted driving while disqualified,failing to stop after damaging another vehicle and failed to give identification. He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks and disqualified from driving for 48 months . Offence so serious because he was on a recently imposed community order and driving in breach of a court order. He was given a victim surcharge of £115.

Craig Barnes, 24, of Bramley Walk Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving with 82mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Charlotte Louise Watson, 24 of Stockwell Gate Mansfield admitted driving with 51mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. She was disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £300 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Drugs

Martin Francis McSherry, 57, of Carlton Close Forest Town admitted possession of class B drug amphetamine. He was fined £80 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Breach

Lee Goody, 30, of Wainwright Avenue Mansfield admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. A supervision order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for 28 days. He was ordered to pay costs of £60.

Ashleigh Craig Hall, 35, of Beighton Street Sutton, admitted failing to comply withthe supervision requirements following release from prison. He was committed to prison for a total of 14 days.

James Neil Hallsworth, 46, of Outram Street Sutton admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend . A supervision default order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for 30 days. He was ordered to pay costs of £60.

Threats

Garry Edward Chadwick, 37, of Gladstone Street Mansfield was found guilty of using threatening behaviour which was racially aggravated. He was also found guilty of failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ court without reasonable cause. He was committed to prison for a total of 17 weeks.