Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Lance Daniel Turner, 31, of Newark close Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating him. He also pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon, an axe, with him in a public place and possession of cannabis. It was a further offence committed while subject to a conditional discharge order for an offence of producing cannabis. He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, with a 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay compensation of £115.

theft

Michelle Costall, 38, of sixth Avenue Clipstone pleaded guilty to stealing food and alcohol worth £119.70 from Morrisons. She also pleaded guilty to driving with 114 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mcg. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. She was disqualified fro driving for 26 months, fined £60 with £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Kyle Jamie Evans, 25, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing wine worth £5 from ASDA. It was the commission of a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order for two years for theft. He was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £5 compensation.

Jamie Lee, 35, of Bishop’s Walk Church Warsop, admitted assaulting a female by beating her. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating and damaging a TV to the value of £500. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement of 60 hours within the next 12 months. A restraining order was also made. He was ordered to pay compensation of £300.

Miscellaneous

Mrs Naomi Rebecca Osbourne, 36, of Sycamore Road Mansfield Woodhouse was found guilty of non-payment of a fine imposed on June 23 2016. She was committed to custody for 20 days suspended.

David Neil Sneap, 45, of Main Street, Huthwaite admitted criminally damaging a Vauxhall Vivaro car. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £1,000.

Samuel William Brooks, 22, of Kingsway, Kirkby pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was discharged conditionally for six months with victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Lloyd Simon Demmy, 54, of Chatsworth Street, Sutton, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour. It was the commission of a further offence under a suspended sentence order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £50 with victim surcharge of £30 ad costs of £50.

Clint George Pickering, 34, of Litton Road Mansfield Woodhouse pleaded guilty to damaging a switch valued at £100 belonging to Mansfield Probation Office. He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Tara Marie Walters,21, of Moor Street, Mansfield admitted using threatening behaviour and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. She was discharged conditionally for 18 months with victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Peter Anthony Robinson, 41, of Rosemary street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of her duty. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £20.

Tanya Flynn, 29, of Lime Crescent Church Warsop pleaded guilty to damaging the windscreen and bonnet of a Vauxhall Astra. She also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay compensation of £50 with £30 victim surcharge and £55 costs.

Wayne Darren Bowman, 36, of Church Street Edwinstowe admitted damaging a pair of spectacles valued at £120. He was fined £80, ordered to pay compensation of £120 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £55.

Lewis Dexter, 19, of Holly Court Forest Town pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of a conviction under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. He admitted contacting a girl under 16 on Whattsapp with a sexual communication. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement, with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Motoring

Kieron Lee Blood, 23, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton pleaded guilty to driving with 77 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £225 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Michal Aleksander Samiczak, 36, of Oakland Avenue, Huthwaite pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimens of breath for analysis having driven a vehicle. He also admitted possession of a quantity of cannabis. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £300 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Cory Reece Beeston, 20, of Westbourne Road Sutton was found guilty of driving an unregistered MTR off road motorcycle dangerously on a public road, while disqualified from driving and without a licence. He pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Nottingham Magistrates’ court. He was committed to a total of 21 weeks in a young offenders institution. Offence so serious because it was a lengthy pursuit with members of the public around.