Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ court

Violence

Jade Kayleigh Binch, 28, of Chaucer Crescent Sutton pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days, fined £120, costs of £250 with compensation of £100

Miscellaneous

Ross Anthony Cope, 46, of Byron Road Annesley pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress. He was committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a curfew requirement for three months with electronic monitoring. A retraining order was made and he was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Paul Anthony Purvis, 37, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton admitted harassing a female by repeatedly making contact with her after being warned not to. He also pleaded guilty to harassing a male by contacting him via text message, calling him on the telephone and visiting his home address. A community order was made with a rehabilitation requirement of 10 days and 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Reece Donnighy, 19, of Wood Lane Church Warsop pleaded guilty to sending emails and telephone messages to a female while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement for 80 hours and a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Geoffrey Revill, 61, of Wordsworth Avenue Mansfield Woodhouse admitted committing fraud by five times failing to declare being in receipt of a pension intending to gain Jobseekers Allowance. He was fined £272 with £30 victim surcharge.

Richard Horner, 55, of Sixth Avenue Clipstone pleaded guilty harassing two females by sending text messages conveying a threat. He was given two restraining orders and fined £200 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Steven Pinder, 34, The Close, Shirebrook pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a male and assaulted a Pc in the execution of his duty. A community order was made with a rehabilitation Activity requirement of eight days, costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Adam Joseph Stefa Samuels, 43, of Armstrong Road, Mansfield pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £40 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Bogdan Dracostin, 28, of Welbeck Road Mansfield Woodhouse pleaded guilty to failing to stop while driving a vehicle and being required to do so, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving without insurance or a license and driving dangerously. He was committed to prison for a total of 16 weeks. Offence so serious he was four weeks into disqualification, didn’t stop was on the wrong side of the road and drove through red lights and had to be stopped by a stinger. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Shaun Lee Cornwall, 44, of Poplar Avenue, Kirkby pleaded guilty to driving with 73mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He also admitted driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another car. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £210 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Louanne Joan Cheesmond, 33, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth admitted driving with 44mcg in 100 ml breath, where the legal limit is 35 mcg. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £300 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Olgerts Zeiliss, 45, of Beacon drive Kirkby admitted driving with 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £150, with costs of £250 and victim surcharge of £30.

breach

Timothy Paul Baugh, 36, of Bentinck Street, Sutton admitted breaching a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend twice and not providing evidence to support his absence. He was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for eight months.

Sean Michael Kelly, 29, of Verney Street, New Houghton Mansfield admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend o two occasions and did not provide evidence to support his absence. New and varied requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of 20 days and costs of £60.