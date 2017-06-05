Reports from the court

Court cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Mia Godber, 26 of Cornmill Road Sutton pleaded guilty to five charges of theft, including 10 items of toiletries from Poundstretcher valued at £10, Loreal and Nivera beauty products to the value of £127.95 from Wilkinsons, beauty products valued at £185.95 from Wilkinsons and a joint of meat worth £11 from Asda. The offences were committed while a community order for previous thefts was in force. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement to be reviewed every five weeks for nine months. She was ordered to pay compensation of £161.

Paul Malcolm Priest, 39, of Tideswell Court Mansfield, pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone of value unknown. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement for six months and a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Razvan Andrei Roman, 28, of Mount Street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Hugo Boss aftershave and two pairs of sunglasses to the value of £77 from Debenhams. He was fined £167 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Violence

Nathan Anthony Jarvis, 31, of Sherwood street Kirkby pleaded guilty to assaulting a person assisting a constable in the execution of his duty. He also admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty and attempting to assault another constable. He was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks.

Malcolm Taylor, 55, The Quadrangle, Blidworth admitted assaulting a PC in the execution of his duty. He was fined £80 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Lee Samuel Davies, 31, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a male and possessing class A drug cocaine. Offences took place whilst subject to a conditional discharge order. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks. It was an unprovoked assault under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Jasmin Theresa Cann, 24, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a constable in the execution of her duty. She was committed to prison for 12 weeks. Offence so serious because of nature aggravated by past record of similar offending whilst subject to a suspended sentence. There was a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Scott Fox Wilson, 22, of North Crescent Clipstone pleaded guilty to assaulting a male by beating him. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months with victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Curtis John Staley, 28, of Bagshaw Street Pleasley pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. A community order was made with a rehabilitation requirement of 10 days and 60 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.

Miscellaneous

Alice Mary Hose, 28, of Kirton Close Meden Vale admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court by failing to attend. New and varied requirement includes drug rehabilitation requirement to be reviewed every five weeks for nine months.

Driving

Arthur Krzysztof, 26, of Hardwick Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to driving with 88 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath where the legal limit is 35mcg. He also admitted producing a quantity of cannabis. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, detention was deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Terri Margaret Boden, 28, of South Avenue, Rainworth pleaded guilty to driving with 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She also admitted failing to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle. A community order was made for 20 days and she was disqualified from driving for three years. There were costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Peter Stokes, 41, of The Crescent, Bilsthorpe admitted driving with 86 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. A community order for 15 days was made an he was disqualified from driving for 44 months, He also admitted failing to comply with a red traffic signal and refusing to stop when directed to do so by a constable.

He was fined £120 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Andrew George Willcox, 22, of Young Crescent Sutton, admitted driving with 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £510 with victim surcharge of £51 and costs of £85.

Jessica Anne Wilson, 23, of Daniel Crescent, Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving with 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £327, disqualified from driving for 18 months with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £32.

drugs

Michael John Sisson, 38, of Wood Lane Church Warsop pleaded guilty to driving with the proportion of a controlled drug Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol namely not less than 3.7 mcg per litre exceeding the prescribed limit. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months, fined £120 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.