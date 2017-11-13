Reports from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Recent cases heard by Mansfield Magistrates’ court include:

Theft

Jordon Bull, aged 48, of David Street, Kirkby. Theft of electrical items to the value of £800 and theft of fuel to the value of £708.21. Failure to surrender to custody. Sentenced to a total of 21 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a total of £1,508.21 in compensation. Restraining order also made.

Benjamin Drabble, 31, of Almond Rise, Forest Town. Theft of a mobile phone and possession of a class B drug. Fined a total of £480 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. The court ordered the drugs be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Smyth, 62, of Wellow Road, Ollerton. Theft of items to the value of £6.59 from WHSmith in Mansfield. Conditional discharge for three months. Ordered to pay £6.59 in compensation, £20 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Pavandeep Rai, 25, of Grange Farm Close, Sutton. Speeding. Fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 30 days.

Brian Seedhouse, 55, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton. Speeding. Fined £500, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 60 days.

Sam Parkin, 18, of Patchwork Row, Shirebrook. Driving without a licence and driving without insurance. Committed to detention for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Selina Appleton, 42, of Birch Tree Close, Forest Town. Driving without due care and attention. Driving without a licence. Fined £92 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Daniel Carlin, 24, of Felley Avenue, Kirkby. Driving without a licence. Driving with no insurance. Fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £45 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Netsai Chamika, 45, of Melbourne Court, Mansfield. Speeding. Fined £293. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with four penalty points.

Scott Curley, 32, of Welburn Close, Forest Town. Driving without insurance. Fined £460 and told to pay £85 costs and a £46 victim surcharge. Driver record endorsed with six penalty points.

Jake Liley, 23, of Spring Road, Sutton. Driving without a licence. Driving without insurance. Fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Jason Parnell, 29, of Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £493 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £49 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with seven penalty points.

Cieran Fitt, 18, of Peveril Road, Tibshelf. Two counts of driving with a controlled drug in his system beyond specified limits. Fined a total of £450 and ordered to pay £50 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Lucian Anichitoaei, 20, of Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield. Drink driving. Leaving the scene of an accident. Driving without a licence. Driving without insurance. Community order made to include 60 hours of unpaid work in the community. Ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Benjamin Allsop, 32, of King’s Strand, Mansfield. Drink driving and theft. Fined £400 and ordered to pay £375 in compensation. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £125 in victim surcharge.

Criminal Damage

Thomas Byrne, 18, of Welbeck Street, Sutton. Criminal damage. Fined £50 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Violence

Anthony Brazier, 56, of Saxby Drive, Mansfield. Assaulting a female and criminal damage. Fined £300 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Restraining order also made.

Michael Honeywood, 63, of Devon Drive, Mansfield. Assaulting a female. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Fined £400 and ordered to pay £900 compensation. Ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge. Restraining order made.

Dwaine Whitworth, 26, of Olive Avenue, Shirebrook. Assault on a police officer. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £75 in compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Fraud

Tracey Cousner, 52, of Devonshire Drive, New Houghton. Benefit fraud. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for two years. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Drugs

Tim Baugh, 36, of Litton Road, Mansfield Woodhouse. Possession of a quantity of class A drugs. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Kristy Butler, 37, of Almond Rise, Forest Town. Production of cannabis. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge. Court ordered that the drugs be destroyed.

Breaches

Steven Roberts, 41, of St Michael’s Street, Sutton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. Supercision default order made to include a three-month electronic curfew.