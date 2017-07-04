Report from the courts

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Michael Martin Smedley, 41, of Beacon drive Kirkby pleaded guilty to stealing a bag, a laptop, a mobile phone box and a Casio watch of value unknown after entering as a trespasser. He was committed to prison for 26 weeks, with victim surcharge of £115 .

Violence

Vicky Sutton, 52, of Sandringham Court Mansfield Woodhouse, was found guilty of assaulting a female by beating her. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months with costs of £775 and victim surcharge of £20.

Grant Vaughan, 29, of Linden Street, Sutton admitted assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with a programme requirement for 30 days and unpaid work for 80 hours within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. It was the commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order.

Daniel Lee Morris, 25, of Welbeck street, Mansfield pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. A restraining order was made with £85 costs and victim surcharge of £30.

miscellaneous

Laura Lesley Jean Allen, 28 of Third Avenue, Rainworth admitted that she assisted in the disposal of stolen goods, namely a black 32 inch Toshiba Television. She was fined £8 with victim surcharge of £30 and £40 costs.

James Daniel Williams, 22, of Southwell Lane Kirkby pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen window. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Richard sanders Morris, 46, of Bagshaw Street, Pleasley was found guilty of making an indecent phone call to a woman. A community order was made for 20 days. He was fined £100 with £85 victim surcharge and costs of £100.

Carl Sutton, 47, of Drayton Avenue Mansfield was found guilty of non-payment of fine of £675 imposed in June 2010. He was committed to custody for 29 days suspended.

Darren Anthony Cheetham, 41, of Kingsway Kirkby pleaded guilty to damaging a car belonging to a female and using threatening abusive or insulting words towards her. He was committed to prison for a total of eight weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £250 and costs of £85.

Motoring

Paul White, 44, of Wellow Road Ollerton admitted driving with 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35 mcg. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement for six months. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months with victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Colin Dawson, 64, of Woodborough Road Mansfield admitted driving a motor vehicle with 95mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also admitted driving a scooter with 75mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for 36 months, with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Shelley Howd, 42, of Roseberry Hill Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving a car with 127 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. A community order was made with an alcohol treatment requirement. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months fined £120 with victim surcharge of £85.

Corrina May Collison, 27, of Titchfield Street, Mansfield admitted driving with 85mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She also admitted driving without insurance or a licence. She was disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £300 with £30 victim surcharge.

Grant Richard Naylor, 30, of Princess Street Mansfield pleaded guilty to driving with 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 with victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Arturs Marcuks, 21, of Lime Street, Sutton admitted driving while disqualified. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence. A community order was made with an unpaid work requirement of 100 hours within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £85.

Drugs

Dean John Keeton, 49, of Fox Street, Kirkby was found guilty of possessing cannabis. He was discharged conditionally for six months with £20 victim surcharge.

Breach

Kyle Hollingsworth, 26 of Bilborough Road, Mansfield failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a period of imprisonment on four separate occasions. He was committed to prison for 14 days, with costs of £60.

Fraud

Tara Joanne Horne, 32, of Singleton Avenue Mansfield pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify the Department for work and pensions that she was living with a man as if they were husband and wife which she knew would affect her entitlement too income support, between July 2011 and March 2014. She also admitted making a false declaration with a view to obtaining Jobseekers Allowance and income support. She was committed to prison for a total of 6 months suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.