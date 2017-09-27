Rebranding for Aspin in bid to double its turnover

Ambitious plans to double its turnover to reach £85 million by the year 2020 have been unveiled by Aspin Group, which has a base in Huthwaite.

Aspin is a specialist provider of high-quality geotechnical, civil, foundation and structural engineering solutions across many industries, including rail, highways and infrastructure. And it has established a strong reputation for being at the forefront of innovation and technology.

Now it is about to take one of the biggest steps forward in its history by rebranding and establishing a new corporate identity.

The changes will see Aspin amalgamate its eight companies and five brands under one name, Aspin Ltd. Its new boss has described the revolution as “an incredibly exciting period”.

The structure of the company will also change, to allow for full integration of all areas of the business and to harness the internal expertise and experience in the rail, highway and infrastructure sectors.

Russell Ward, chief executive officer of Aspin Ltd, said: “This is a major step forward in positioning Aspin as the number one specialist provideer in our fields.

“There are tremendous growth opportunities in each of our key sectors and as one Aspin, we are confident that we can build on our strong foundations to achieve our ambitious turnover target.”

Mr Ward was appointed by private equity firm LDC in March in order to realise the 2020 vision for the organisation. With a strong track-record of leading large-scale organisations such as Cape and Motherwell Bridge, he has a wealth of experience in organisational transformation and business growth.

The new company structure has been designed to focus around Aspin’s four pillars of technical excellence: engineered solutions, consulting and design, foundations and piling, and inspections and investigations.

Mr Ward continued: “We are committed to becoming trusted partners for all of our clients and to delivering technical and operational excellence across all areas of the business.

“This evolution of our brand marks the beginning of an incredibly exciting period for the company. The changes we have made will put us in prime position to grow our business over the coming years by delivering quality and innovation from the ground up.”