RATED: Secondary schools in Mansfield

Here, we take a look at the latest Ofsted inspection reports for secondary schools in the Mansfield area.
GARIBALDI COLLEGE
Rating: Good
Last inspection: March 5, 2013
A snapshot of the report: "Garibaldi College provides well for its students and, as a result, their achievement is good."
Full report: HERE
MEDEN SCHOOL
Rating: Good
Last inspection: May 14, 2014
A snapshot of the report: "Achievement of students is good and is continuing to improve because school leaders have successfully developed the quality of teaching."
Full report: HERE
THE MANOR ACADEMY
Rating: Inadequate
Last inspection: March 1, 2016
A snapshot of the report: "Pupils feel safe in the school and conduct themselves well around the site. They are always presented smartly in their uniform."
Full report: HERE
SAMWORTH CHURCH ACADEMY
Rating: Good
Last inspection: February 24, 2015
A snapshot of the report: "Behaviour is good in and around the academy. Students are courteous, considerate and friendly."
Full report: HERE
THE BRUNTS ACADEMY
Rating: Good
Last inspection: April 25, 2015
A snapshot of the report: "The percentage of students gaining five or more GCSEs at grades A* to C including English and mathematics is above average. This represents good achievement given the students’ starting points."
Full report: HERE
QUEEN ELIZABETH'S ACADEMY
Rating: Inadequate
Last inspection: November 24, 2015
A snapshot of the report: "Pupils behave appropriately; they adopt positive attitudes to learning in the majority of lessons."
Full report: HERE
JOSEPH WHITAKER SCHOOL
Rating: Good
Last inspection: December 8, 2015
A snapshot of the report: "Teachers are very supportive of their pupils and respond quickly when pupils ask for extra support."
Full report: HERE
THE DUKERIES ACADEMY
Rating: Requires improvement
Last inspection: October 22, 2014
A snapshot of the report: "The principal is an inspirational role model. He has very high expectations and all staff in the academy share his ambitious vision."
Full report: HERE
BOLSOVER SCHOOL
Rating: Requires improvement
Last inspection: June 28, 2016
A snapshot of the report: "Disadvantaged pupils’ attainment is improving quickly towards that of their peers nationally and in school in mathematics and English this year."
Full report: HERE
SHIREBROOK ACADEMY
Rating: Outstanding
Last inspection: March 13, 2014
A snapshot of the report: "Students behave extremely well and say that they feel very safe in school. As a result, students are extremely positive in their attitudes to school and to their learning."
Full report: HERE