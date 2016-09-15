RATED: Secondary schools in Mansfield

Here, we take a look at the latest Ofsted inspection reports for secondary schools in the Mansfield area.

GARIBALDI COLLEGE

Rating: Good

Last inspection: March 5, 2013

A snapshot of the report: "Garibaldi College provides well for its students and, as a result, their achievement is good."

MEDEN SCHOOL

Rating: Good

Last inspection: May 14, 2014

A snapshot of the report: "Achievement of students is good and is continuing to improve because school leaders have successfully developed the quality of teaching."

THE MANOR ACADEMY

Rating: Inadequate

Last inspection: March 1, 2016

A snapshot of the report: "Pupils feel safe in the school and conduct themselves well around the site. They are always presented smartly in their uniform."

SAMWORTH CHURCH ACADEMY

Rating: Good

Last inspection: February 24, 2015

A snapshot of the report: "Behaviour is good in and around the academy. Students are courteous, considerate and friendly."

THE BRUNTS ACADEMY

Rating: Good

Last inspection: April 25, 2015

A snapshot of the report: "The percentage of students gaining five or more GCSEs at grades A* to C including English and mathematics is above average. This represents good achievement given the students’ starting points."

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S ACADEMY

Rating: Inadequate

Last inspection: November 24, 2015

A snapshot of the report: "Pupils behave appropriately; they adopt positive attitudes to learning in the majority of lessons."

JOSEPH WHITAKER SCHOOL

Rating: Good

Last inspection: December 8, 2015

A snapshot of the report: "Teachers are very supportive of their pupils and respond quickly when pupils ask for extra support."

THE DUKERIES ACADEMY

Rating: Requires improvement

Last inspection: October 22, 2014

A snapshot of the report: "The principal is an inspirational role model. He has very high expectations and all staff in the academy share his ambitious vision."

BOLSOVER SCHOOL

Rating: Requires improvement

Last inspection: June 28, 2016

A snapshot of the report: "Disadvantaged pupils’ attainment is improving quickly towards that of their peers nationally and in school in mathematics and English this year."

SHIREBROOK ACADEMY

Rating: Outstanding

Last inspection: March 13, 2014

A snapshot of the report: "Students behave extremely well and say that they feel very safe in school. As a result, students are extremely positive in their attitudes to school and to their learning."

