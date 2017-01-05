Rainworth neighbours vow to fight travellers' pitch plans

Residents are in uproar over a planning application for travellers to pitch up to nine caravans in a village outside Mansfield.

Newark and Sherwood District Council said it is required by the government to find 25 permanent pitches for travellers between 2013 and 2018, and a further 14 between 2018 and 2023.

Just four have been delivered so far and one site at Churchfield Road is now subject to a planning application.

The 'Change of use of land for the siting of a caravans for residential purposes for nine gypsy pitches together with the erection of a day room' was submitted on November 29.

Reg Bates of Rainworth Against Inappropriate Developments said the proposed land had "deteriorated from a pleasant area" and residents did not want travellers on the site.

Linda Bates told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I'm not happy about it and we will fight it as far as we can."

Eleanor Overton, who is handling the application for the land-owner, said she understood residents' concerns but 'there were good and bad people in every society'.

She added: "This community has been incredibly and unfairly stereotyped. There's no need to be frightened."

She also told BBC Nottingham the proposal was for derelict scrubland that needed to be "brought back into use".

A Newark and Sherwood District Council spokesman said: "The council has ensured appropriate consultation in line with legislative requirements. Letters setting out details of the application were sent to neighbours from December 14 – the date the application was validated - and a site notice posted today (January 4, 2017) which gives a consultation period of 21 days from today for interested parties to comment on the application (closing date January 25, 2017).

"The council’s website has been updated today to reflect this consultation period. The target date for a decision on the application is February 8, 2017.”