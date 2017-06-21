Rainworth man launched “savage attack” on girlfriend

A Rainworth man strangled his terrified girlfriend then dragged her through the house by her hair after a drunken row, a court heard.

Guy Pilmore grabbed two handfulls of her hair and pulled her off the sofa, before standing over her and squeezing her by the throat, at 12.15am on June 3, at their Preston Road home.

“He kicked her hard in the back and dragged her through the house and kitchen and left her outside,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

A police officer saw “a large amount of hair loss”, and said the woman was left with red marks and bruising.

Pilmore, 39, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He told : “I should never have put my hand on her. We had both had a bit to drink. She started to accuse me of sleeping with a woman she doesn’t like.”

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship for three years and had recently moved in together.

Pilmore said they had since apologised to each other and were still in a relationship.

He said that on the night he had been to the pub for the first time in three years.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You launched a savage attack on this woman. Your behaviour was appalling.

“This is an incident of domestic violence. It’s an incident involving sustained aggression towards a lady you profess to love.

“The psychological effects of this will be with her for the rest of her life.”

He gave Pilmore 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.