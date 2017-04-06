Rainworth man kicked ex’s car for phone bill

An angry Rainworth man shouted abuse and damaged his ex-partner’s car after she demanded payment for a mobile phone bill, a court heard.

Gary Kitchener banged on the woman’s door on Curson Close, and called her names, at 10.30pm, on March 17, before kicking the rear side of her blue Subaru three times.

Kitchener, 35, of Rugby Road, admitted criminal damage and using threatening words when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said he had been in relationship with the woman and his mobile was in her name, but he reimbursed her.

“She called him and asked for the money,” said Mr Lacey. “He used a few choice words, kicked her car, and walked off.

“He acted inappropriately because he was in drink.”

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £100 compensation, with £85 court costs.