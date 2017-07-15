Rainworth man jailed after trying to meet up with 11-year-old for sex

A Rainworth man who tried to set up a meeting to have sex with an 11-year-old girl has been jailed.

David Weiss, 37, of Harrow Close, didn’t realise he was actually communicating with a specialist investigator and the girl didn’t really exist when he arranged the meeting on an internet chat room.

Weiss cancelled the day before he was due to meet the “girl” on February 23, after seven days of messaging to make the arrangements. During that time he had confirmed a number of details about himself including sending a photo and mobile number.

Officers investigating the offence seized Weiss’ home computer, where they discovered a number of indecent images of children, some of which he had sent to other people. Some of the images and videos were of the most extreme category.

Weiss admitted arranging the commission of a child sex offence and possessing indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Friday, July 14).

He was jailed for two years and eight months. Weiss was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and will have to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Quinn, of the Nottinghamshire Sexual Exploitation Investigation Unit, said: “Weiss believed he was communicating with an 11-year-old girl when in fact he was talking to a specialist investigator.

“I hope this case sends a clear message that the police will take a pro-active approach to identify individuals who target children online for their own sexual gratification.”