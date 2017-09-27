Rainbows party to mark big milestone

Mansfield and Ashfield Rainbows were among 500 girls from across the county who came together to celebrate 30 years of the Girlguiding section at a recent celebration.

The girls, aged between five and seven, spent the day partying with their leaders and a team of volunteer helpers gathered at Wheelgate theme park near Farnsfield.

All the Rainbows at the event made the most of Wheelgate’s array of activities including the Animal Adventure Zone, the Clip Clop Pony Rides, the Land of the Pharaohs and the Alien Galaxy Zone, before joining other units in a party tent for a celebratory tea and disco.

Joining in the celebrations were members of 10th Mansfield Rainbows, including Emily, who will be seven in October. Her birthday is the day before Girlguiding Nottinghamshire’s Mansfield division throws its own party to celebrate Rainbows’ anniversary.

She said: “I joined Rainbows because it was something to do after school and I enjoy it because we play games and make things.

“I fed the animals at Wheelgate and was very excited about the disco.

“It’s really great to come to events like this, as I get to spend more time with my friends.”

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire’s County Commissioner Jackie Brocklehurst was delighted the girls had the chance to celebrate together. She said: “Being part of Rainbows is so important to these youngsters.

“Joining Girlguiding at this age is all about sharing fun and friendship and there was plenty of both on show at this very special birthday party.”

Starting from age five, Rainbows are the youngest members of Girlguiding. They usually meet in very small groups, so a gathering on this scale is the largest event some of them have ever attended.

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire runs 116 Rainbow units across the county and all divisions were represented at the party.

If you would like to know more about volunteering with Girlguiding Nottinghamshire, or to find your nearest Girlguiding group visit www.girlguidingnottinghamshire.org.uk.