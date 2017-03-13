RAIL STRIKE: How will your journey be affected?

Northern Rail staff are taking part in a 24-hour strike today - affecting rail journeys in Nottinghamshire.

Members of the RMT Union said members were walking out in a row over the future role of guards.

Only some rail services will be running with services winding down between 5pm and 7pm. Click here to find out how your service will be affected.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said the industrial action was the result of Northern bosses failing to guarantee the future role of guards on trains.

A spokesman for Northern said: "As our modernisation proposals are still in the early stages, it is a shame the RMT has announced strike action. "Our aim is to reach a constructive resolution and we urge the RMT to continue the talks we have already started."