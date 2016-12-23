Quiz of the year (part three)

It’s been an eventful year in the world of news, politics and showbiz to say the least. How much attention have you paid to what’s been hitting the headlines?

Try out our quiz of the year and test your news knowledge. Next part online tomorrow. And don’t forget to challenge your chums and too...

PART ONE: http://www.chad.co.uk/news/quiz-of-the-year-part-one-1-8304232

PART TWO: http://www.chad.co.uk/news/quiz-of-the-year-part-two-1-8304241

PART FOUR: http://www.chad.co.uk/news/quix-of-the-year-part-four-1-8304253