Pupils get top tips at careers event

Pupils from The Flying High Academy recently spent a day dedicated to career choices with question and answer sessions involving top industry experts from around Nottinghamshire.

The event was aimed at widening the horizons of the Ladybrook school’s pupils.

Teacher Vicky Sudnik said: “We planned the event to raise the aspirations of our children and open their eyes to a range of career possibilities.

“Even at a young age, many children are already thinking about what they’d like to do when they are older whether it be a teacher, fireman or a lorry driver.

“We wanted to give the children the opportunity to meet, talk and question people who are in those jobs and to find out what it is really like.”

The range of experts offering advice to pupils on the day included, Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, the NHS, Microsoft, Evans Concrete Products, Highways England, a playworker from King’s Mill Hospital, National Grid, social workers, police dog handlers as well as the Church of England and Asmech Systems Ltd.

James Marsden, a Microsoft solutions specialist, said: “The pupils certainly asked me all the right questions! They wanted to know why I wanted to work at Microsoft, what subjects I took to get there and we also went on to discuss how technology can make their future work life easier.”

Pupil, Peter Carr said his dream job was to combine two of his favourite things. He said: “I want to be a designer for Lego so I have been finding out what I need to do.

“I need to go to university, go into construction management and become good at computer aided design.

“That way I can design everything on the computer before it is built. I am really into Lego and like building with it.”

Vicky Sudnik added: “We wanted to challenge the children’s perception of gender stereotypes - many of our children found it hard to believe that we had a male nurse visiting and mistakenly thought that he must be a doctor.

“Overall the event has been a huge success – there was such a buzz of excitement around school it will become a regular date in our calendar.”