Pupils and volunteers revamp school allotment

Staff from Mansfield Building Society and students from Wynndale Primary School braved the chill to refurbish a shed and fencing in the school’s allotment.

The allotment, which is used as an outdoor learning space for students at the school, produces fruit and vegetables as a local enterprise. Produce is used by the school kitchen, as well as being sold to parents of the students.

The society, which donated voluntary support through staff participation over two days, also funded maintenance supplies including paint and brushes through the community support scheme. The scheme, which awards funding twice yearly, provides financial assistance to a wide range of organisations involved in improving quality of life in Nottinghamshire or Derbyshire.

Jill Watson, risk and compliance executive at The Mansfield volunteered at Wynndale Primary School. She said: “We pride ourselves on being a local society working with and for the benefit of the local community. Volunteering is a great way to get out and meet members of the community and help them.

“Despite the cold it was great working with the children to smarten up the allotment and give our time to such a wonderful cause.”