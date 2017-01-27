Pub chef’s tasty veg dish up for national award

A pub chef from Sutton is full of beans after winning a place in a national cookery competition.

Rob Bust, kitchen manager at Kings Mill Farm, tickled the tastebuds of judges by cooking up a signature vegetable dish that fought off rivals from across the country.

Now his Mediterranean Green Beans creation has qualified him as one of five finalists for Farmhouse Inns’ Veg Chef of the Year contest, which attracted more than 50 chefs employed by the Greene King brand.

Rob, who has worked at the Kings Mill Farm inn and carvery restaurant for 11 months, said: “I am thrilled to have made it to the national finals.

“The level of skill and creativity from the other chefs was really high, but I was confident in my flavoursome vegetable accompaniments! I have been doing them on the carvery deck for some time now.”

The competition is part of Farmhouse Inns’ healthy-eating drive, the Eat More Veg Pledge, which has freatured cut-price dishes and new recipes.

Operations manager Jason Flexen, who was one of the judges, said: “We’re always encouraging our teams to include different veg dishes on the carvery deck. The competition is a brilliant opportunity for chefs to showcase their talents. and the winning dish will appear in all our pubs across the UK.”

Kings Mill Farm, on Kings Mill Road East, is one of 53 pub restaurants operated nationwide by Farmhouse Inns.