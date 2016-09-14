Psychic cancels Mansfield show... due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

A psychic has ironically been forced to cancel a show in Mansfield...due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The ‘internationally-renowned’ clairvoyant, Trisha, was due to appear at Mansfield Town’s Once Call Stadium tomorrow evening, Thursday, September 15.

But in a message put out on Twitter, the club said the show in the Kevin Bird Suite had to be scrapped because of issues that were not predicted.

It is not known if the Tweet was a tongue-in-cheek reference to her profession, but the club has said that those who have paid for their tickets already can have a full refund from the ticket office.