Protestors’ closure plea

Residents are calling for a Kirkby waste transfer station to close after being plagued by a foul smell.

In a meeting organised by Kirkby Action Group, residents got the chance to voice their concerns about the station, near Low Moor Road.

They have said that the smell from the Veolia waste site, off Welshcroft Close, has been in the air for weeks and have now reported rats being sighted.

Councillor John Knight, who represents the Summit ward in Kirkby, apologised to residents while attending the meeting.

He was involved in the decision to bring in the waste site to the area.

He said: “If I had that time again, there are things I would do differently. I apologise if let you down.

“The site is not what I expected, I thought it was just for transfer but they are processing. I am as angry as you are.”

The site is reported to be making some improvements to combat issues.

Coun Knight continued: “Veolia told me that they are currently running at 100 per cent.

“Out of 15,000 people in the area they only consulted 36, doing the basic requirement.

“I have seen the disgusting environment the kids who work there have. When they go outside for lunch they leave the doors open and, because they have gone nose blind, they do not notice the smell travelling all over Kirkby.”

Also brought to attention at the meeting was the increase pests noticed by residents.

One man who attended said: “I have lived here thirty years and I have never had a rat infestation, they are becoming an issue.”

The amount of flies continues to cause problems.

Residents also said that the smell means they cannot enjoy their summer as they cannot go outside or hold BBQ’s.

Chairperson of the Kirkby Action Group, Denzil Rayworth, said: “They are breaching on our rights as we can’t even use our gardens.

“As and individual making complaints you get a pat on the back, but working together we are making a stronger case to make stronger action.”

Around 100 people went to the meeting at The Summit Centre, Kirkby, on Monday, July 24, at 7pm.

Coun Knight has said he will organise a meeting with residents and Veolia.