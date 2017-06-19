Protection for Muslims in Notts ‘increased’ after London mosque terrorist attack

Police protection for Muslims in Nottinghamshire is to be ‘increased’ and ‘strenghened’ during Ramadan in light of last night’s terrorist attack outside a mosque in London.

One man has died and ten have been injured after a man drove a van into worshippers near Finsbury Park and Muslim Welfare House.

Eight people have been taken to hospital.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I’m very concerned about the overnight attack at Finsbury Park.

“In Nottinghamshire there are longstanding discussions with mosque leaders regarding increased protection during Ramadan.

“In light of last night’s attack that protection has been strengthened and increased.

“It’s only by working together and treating everyone with respect that we can keep our streets safe and secure.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police, also said: “Having seen the impact of the recent devastation caused by events in Manchester and London, I know that this attack will cause concern for our communities. I want to reassure everyone that we will be continuing to provide visible reassurance across Nottinghamshire, and will be speaking to community leaders to support and alleviate their concerns. We will stand together and we must never allow cowards to divide us.

“The incident is being treated as a terrorist incident, and it is times like these when we need our communities to really come together, to support one another and not let violence and hate divide us.”

Report any suspicious activity on the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789 321 or, in an emergency, dial 999.