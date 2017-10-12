Proposed cuts to speed limits on Mansfield roads due to new cycle routes

More than a dozen roads in Mansfield could have their speed limits slashed as a new cycle route is introduced through the town.

Nottinghamshire County Council is proposing that speed limits are reduced from 30mph to 20mph for a total of 20 roads on the Ladybrook estate in Mansfield.

According to the council, the changes will "encourage cycling in the Mansfield area, reduce congestion and improve road safety for vulnerable road users".

A statement on Nottinghamshire County Council's website said: "The designated cycle routes are being designed to improve access to jobs, local shops, schools and other local services to help cater for increased demand for cycling facilities for local residents, and encourage more people to cycle more often.

"Encouraging more cycling is an important element in delivering national and local aims to address local congestion, air quality and health issues. The speed limits are being introduced to improve safety for vulnerable road users and cyclists on designated cycle routes.

"The new speed limit would be marked with new 20mph signs on the entry to the road and smaller repeater signs erected along the length of the road."

To view a detailed map of the roads that could be affected visit consult.nottinghamshire.gov.uk.

The roads that could be affected are as follows: