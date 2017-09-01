Prolific burglar jailed thanks to ‘excellent’ work of police officers

A prolific burglar has been locked up thanks to the ‘excellent’ work of three Nottinghamshire Police Constables and fellow officers.

Anthony Murdoch, 33, was jailed for five years and six months after pleading guilty to three burglaries when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (Thursday 31 August 2017).

Murdoch, of no fixed abode, admitted burgling the homes in the Mansfield Woodhouse, Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Warsop areas between July 13 and 21, and also taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Mansfield Woodhouse between July 15 and 18. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The court heard that Murdoch stole a television and a laptop after breaking into the property in Warsop. When officers attended his old address in Warsop he wasn’t in but when they checked a garden shed at the back of the address they found the stolen laptop in a bag. A fingerprint belonging to Murdoch was recovered from the laptop.

Murdoch stole a woman’s handbag and her car key from her home in Mansfield Woodhouse before taking her car. A crime scene investigator recovered a palm print from a window which was later identified as that of Murdoch.

In a police interview Murdoch admitted stealing jewellery, cash and electrical items from the home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield. The victim found Murdoch standing in her living room. He unlocked a patio door before he running off. A crime scene investigator recovered a palm print at the scene, relating to Murdoch, and a footwear impression from a window sill where Murdoch got into the home.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Inspector Gareth Harding said: “Murdoch is a prolific burglar and his arrest has undoubtedly prevented many more people becoming victims of acquisitive crime.

“His arrest was the result of excellent work by three of our Police Constables who had only been given the task to arrest him that day.

“The arrest was followed up by a thorough investigation by two Detective Constables who secured the charges and my thanks goes to them for a highly professional investigation.”

Nottinghamshire Police is about to launch its latest round of recruitment for Police Constables.

Police officers have one of the toughest, most demanding jobs there is; yet it is also one of the most rewarding.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to become a police officer, Nottinghamshire Police wants to hear from you.

Applications will be open from today (Friday, September 1) until midnight on Friday, September 22.

The launch comes after last month’s news that the force will be recruiting a total of 200 officers in 2017/18 and has ambitions to do even more in 2018/19.

If you want new experiences every day and an exciting and rewarding career with opportunities to develop yourself, becoming a Police Constable could be for you.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to follow the dedicated ‘Nottinghamshire Police Careers’ Facebook and Twitter pages for news and information about the roles.

To find out more about the role visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/working-for-us-police-officer.