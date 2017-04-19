Pro-remain Tory MP for Broxtowe backs snap general election to ‘see off Hard Brexiteers’

Pro-European Tory MP Anna Soubry has shown her support for a snap general election – insisting victory will enable the Prime Minister to “see off Hard Brexiteers”.

Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry has tweeted support for Prime Minister Theresa May following her shock announcement yesterday that a snap general election will be held on June 8, 2017.

Ms Soubry – one of the few Tory MPs to campaign for Remain – has posted two tweets in support of Mrs May.

Within an hour of the announcement, Ms Soubry tweeted: “Winning a General Election gives Prime Minister the mandate and authority she needs especially for Brexit negotiations. Theresa May [is] no Gordon Brown. She is brave and principled.”

This morning the MP tweeted to BBC journalists Nick Robinson and Laura Kuenssberg: “They finally get it. Bigger majority will enable Prime Minister to see off the Hard Brexiteers Theresa May clear – she wants a deal.”

Ms Soubry, who was a business minister until last year, has been a fierce opponent of the way her own Conservative party has handled Brexit since the June referendum.

The Broxtowe MP, who campaigned vocally for Britain to remain within the EU, even said she would consider joining a new “moderate, sensible, forward-thinking” political party.

It remains unclear whether Ms Soubry will be standing in the general election.

We have made efforts to contact the MP and will update this story when we hear back.