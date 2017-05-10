Prime Minister Theresa May ‘hopes Brexit feeling will turn Mansfield blue’

Prime Minister Theresa May swept into Mansfield today, hinting that the Conservatives hoped to capitalise on the town’s strongly anti-EU feelings to seize control in the forthcoming General Election.

Mrs May, accompanied by Conservative candidate for the town Ben Bradley, visited Linney, in Adamsway, and spoke to staff about the need for a booming local economy as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

Theresa May at Linney, Mansfield

She told hundreds of employees that: “The next five years was crucial to get the right and best future for the UK.”

When asked by your Chad why the Conservatives were targeting Mansfield so vigorously, she said that people in Mansfield had voted for Brexit and the Conservatives would commit to exiting the EU.

She said: “I never predict election results but the people of this country see a very important choice that needs to be made.

“The majority of people decided that the UK should leave the EU and we are the only party that will deliver on the Brexit vote and not to see the other options available.

Theresa May at Linney, Mansfield, some of the massed tv cameras

“It’s important that we have support and backup when people need that support, but if we are going to help people in life to get a job and provide for a family and have their own home, then we need to ensure that we have a strong economy.

“It’s about getting the Brexit deal right and to trade more effectively with the rest of the world.”

She added: “I have been here at Linney today, a company that employs hundreds of people from the local area and we need to ensure that we do support growth and prosperity around the country and allow people to have their futures.”

Mrs May also welcomed the new coalition between the Conservatives and Mansfield Independent Forum to take control of Nottinghamshire County Council following the recent local elections, but said that the Conservative group leader on the authority Kay Cutts should be the driving force behind policy and the new arrangement.

She also could not offer reassurances to local businesses who employ migrant labour, saying that migrant workers often took work away from low-paid British workers, and reasserted the Conservative’s commitment to continuing with HS2 – saying we needed a strong economy to be able to support the NHS.