Primary school students create moving anti-bullying video

Students at a primary school in Edwinstowe have created a moving anti-bullying video.

Year 4 pupils at King Edwin Primary School, Fourth Avenue, made the video as part of a bullying awareness week.

The black and white film is dedicated to the victims of bullying around the world.

Set to Fix You by Coldplay it shows messages from victims and urges people to get help and stand up to bullying painted on students' hands and arms.

The school shared the video on its Facebook page and said: "Miss Roy and her class have created a very special piece of work to begin our Anti Bullying Awareness week. I’m sure you will agree it is amazing ."