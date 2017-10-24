Praise for caring surgeon

A Mansfield pensioner has hailed her hospital care – having originally delayed seeking treatment for more than a decade.

Nancy Griffin, aged 95, went under the knife just a day after seeing consultant surgeon Keshav Nigam about her hernia, which had grown to the size of a grapefruit.

And she has now written to Prime Minister Theresa May to praise her care.

In 2004 a specialist told her there was nothing wrong and so Mrs Griffin didn’t seek treatment - despite suffering on-going symptoms.

But she was forced to attend Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital this summer after it had become “ extremely” painful.

Mrs Griffin said: “I couldn’t eat. I went to the doctor and told them I couldn’t deal with it any longer, I just couldn’t stand the pain.

“When the surgeon asked me if I wanted to stay the night and have the operation the next day, I couldn’t even answer him.”

Mrs Griffin has always led an active life – she was a member of the WRAF in the 40s - and had three children.

She said: “The doctors are thrilled because I am recovering so well. I can eat now – eating with the hernia was painful, I keep wondering when the pain will come back.

“They were amazing and fabulous from the beginning to the end.

“The nurses and the doctors were so kind and helpful, although rushed off their feet, were always there for me.”

Mr Nigam said: “I would like to thank Mrs. Griffin for her very kind comments.

“It is these kind of sentiments which keep the morale of the staff high and encourage them to do their best in what are challenging times in a very demanding profession.

“I personally have always strived to give my best to all of my patients.

“However credit goes in equal measure, to the hardworking junior doctors, to the dedicated and caring nurses and all other staff who provided different aspects of care to Mrs Griffin. I wish her all the best for the future.”

Mrs May wrote back to wish Mrs Griffin a “speedy recovery”.

The letter was also passed to the Department of Health, which said it was “sorry” to hear about the treatment Mrs Griffin received in 2004.

n Row over disabled parking charges – See Page 41.