Who is standing for election in Warsop?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Warsop division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked the candidates all to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Don Brown (Con)

Don lived in Warsop for many years where he was involved in numerous community groups and charities, including being a founding trustee of the John Eastwood Hospice along with his wife Mary. The hospice continues to deliver support to NHS services and in the delivery of palliative care in the community to this day. Don is qualified as a chartered civil engineer and has worked on major projects both in the UK and overseas. He has previously worked for the British Coal Corporation and now runs his own business. Don is also a trustee of the Academy Transformation Trust that manages the Dukeries Academy, where he is a school governor. Don’s commitment to the community in a voluntary capacity is clear to see, and he

hopes to be able to bring that passion to County Hall to get the best for Warsop.

Allan attended local schools in Mansfield and later studied at Nottingham University. He has worked in the Mansfield area at a variety of roles, including managerial positions with the NACODS. Trade Union, Health and Safety responsibilities at Clipstone Colliery and as a partner in a local coach/taxi firm. He is a keen golfer and enjoys reading, music and photography. Allan served as a school governor at Forest Town Junior and Infant School.

Allan believes that council services can be improved through good management, partnership working and sensible planning, based on the single aim of working for local people rather than playing political games. Working with and energising volunteers and community groups can pay dividends. Ending open door immigration and putting local people first will ease the pressure local services are experiencing. Allan will ensure councils cut the grass, not your public services.

Andy was born and bred in Warsop. On meeting his wife of 39 years, Sharon, he lived and worked as a civil servant in Sunderland, Liverpool and London, before returning to his hometown in 1985 to join his father in the family butchers’ business.

Andy and his wife have three grown-up children and six grandchildren. Their family have all grown up in Warsop and he has always taken a great interest in the community. Andy served as a governor at Sherwood Junior School and Meden School for more than 20 years. He was also involved with Welbeck Colts FC for 15 years and has been chairman of Warsop Carnival committee for more than 20 years. Andy continues to run the family butchers business and is chairman of Warsop Traders’ Association. Andy was elected to Warsop Parish Council in 1990 and Mansfield District Council in 2001. He has been chairman of both Councils.

Key:

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab - The Labour Party;

LD - Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.