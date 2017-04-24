Who is standing for election in Ashfields?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

Linford Gibbons, Labour.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Ashfields division will elect one councillor to represent them.

Ian Wright, UKIP.

Jade Ancliff (Con)

Jade was born and raised in Kirkby and comes from a long line of local coal miners. She went to school at Ashfield Comprehensive and then studied at Vision West Nottinghamshire College. She now works as a procurement specialist in a major engineering company and has represented the area before when she took part in the Miss England competition. She recently got married to Sam, a former soldier, and lives with her husband and two dogs. Jade is concerned the whole Ashfield area has too often missed out on funding and support from County Hall, including receiving less funding to deal with potholes and broken pavements, because Labour takes local residents for granted. She wants to be a stronger voice as part of a Conservative-led Council that can make a positive difference.

Linford Gibbons (Lab)

Linford has served as an Ashfield District councillor and was elected chairman of Ashfield District Council. Linford is an active campaigner for the NHS and Armed Forces charities. He has served many years as a local school governor. Linford works locally as a postman. He lives in Kirkb with his wife Denise and they have three grown-up children. Linford has served in the Armed Forces and previously worked in the NHS. He is committed to working hard for the communities he seeks to represent and feels he has the experience needed to be a strong voice for Ashfield at County Hall

Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Independents.

Ian Wright (UKIP)

I am a former coal miner and now work as a development engineer. I was born and raised in the Ashfield district. Over recent years I have watched the council, loaded with establishment party councillors, oversee a more-for-less policy with higher council tax for less services, our roads are full of potholes and our streets and gardens full of various coloured plastic waste bins. I became an active member of UKIP in 2015 and was delighted to meet other party members who are ordinary people from around Ashfield, interested in their local communities. UKIP, having secured our exit from the EU, are now turning our attention to the massive tax burden on UK taxpayers. Unlike the establishment parties we care that people should get the best value for money. As a UKIP councillor I will represent Ashfield people not establishment parties.

Jason Zadrozny (AIWAYR)

Jason was first elected to Nottinghamshire County Council in a by-election in 2007. He achieved a record-breaking swing of 44 per cent. He is now standing in the new Ashfields Divison. Jason’s background is in community engagement. Before entering the council, Jason was the manager of a community and business centre. Prior to that, he taught in drama locally. Jason has earned a reputation as someone who will speak up strongly for local people. In the council, he has asked more questions, submitted more petitions and motions, and made more speeches than any other councillor in the whole of Nottinghamshire. Jason is campaigning against inappropriate building plans and to see real investment in local highways improvements. He will fight against large tax rises and service cuts. Jason says: “I will be the strong, independent voice that the residents in Ashfields, Larwood and Leamington deserve if I am lucky enough to get elected.”

Key

AIWAYR – Ashfield Independents Working All Year Round;

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.