Mansfield District Council confirms withdrawal from Meden Sports Centre management

Mansfield District Council has revealed that it will be walking away from the management of Meden Sports Centre.

Portfolio holder for the environment, Councillor Andrew Tristram, today upheld his decision to withdraw from the management contract at the centre.

The council has raised long-standing concerns over the condition of the building and despite an investment of over £500,000 since 2012, the facility is considered unsustainable for the future.

Martyn Saxton, the council’s director for place and wellbeing, said: “Mansfield District Council has taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the ongoing management agreement at Meden Sports Centre.

“This is down to concerns over the condition of the building – over the past five years it has not been possible to find a sustainable solution to the asset management issues.

“We will now implement an exit plan and terminate our management agreement in April 2018.

“Our understanding is that Nottinghamshire County Council will continue to work with Meden School to provide access to suitable physical education facilities and with local schools to make provision for school swimming.”

The decision also includes a further recommendation for the council to work with Mansfield District Leisure Trust to look into the possibility of providing a small health and fitness facility in Warsop.

Officers of the council will continue to work with leisure trust to implement the exit plan and help find alternative options for users of Meden Sports Centre, the council said.