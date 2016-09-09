Labour wins Mansfield council by-election

Labour has retained its Yeoman Hill seat on Mansfield District Council in a by-election called following the death of a serving councillor.

Yesterday’s election was called after the death of Lee Probert at the end of June. She had served the ward since May 2015.

Labour’s John Coxhead won the by-election with 278 votes, ahead of Neil Williams, of the Mansfield Independent Forum, who polled 148 votes.

UKIP’s David Hamilton received 105 votes, ahead of Conservative Daniel Redfern, with 41 votes, and Philip Shields, an Independent, who earned 36 votes.

One ballot paper was rejected.

The turnout was 23.5 per cent, out of an electorate of 2,592.

The result leaves the council made up of 17 MIF councillors, 17 Labour councillors and two UKIP councillors, plus the executive mayor, Kate Allsop, from the MIF.

Full council elections, when every seat is up for election, are usually held on the first Thursday in May every four years, with the next elections scheduled for May 2, 2019.

The result:

John Coxhead (Labour) – 278 votes (elected);

David Hamilton (UKIP) – 105;

Daniel Redfern (Conservative) – 41;

Philip Shields (Independent) – 36;

Neil Williams, (Mansfield Independent Forum) – 148.

