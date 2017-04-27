Police want to speak to this man in connection with theft from East Midlands Designer Outlet

Police officers investigating a theft from the East Midlands Designer Outlet have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 3pm on Tuesday, March 7, a man entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at the Outlet on Mansfield Road, South Normanton.

He took a jumper from display, before rolling it up and placing it down his trousers. He then left the store without offering payment.

Our officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image? If so, call PC James Mirfin on 101, quoting occurrence number 1700097410, or by sending him a message online using the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk.

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.