Police urge missing Derbyshire man to get in touch

Police are appealing for a missing Ilkeston man to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.

Steven Buxton, 34, left his home on Saturday (January 28) and his family have not seen him since.

He has short blond hair and is about 6ft 2ins tall. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey and red hooded top and blue trainers.

He left home in a black Volkswagen Golf with the registration AJ53BYC.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: "We are asking people in Nottinghamshire to share our appeal as Steven has family in the county."

Steven, or anyone with information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1158 of January 29.