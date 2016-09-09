Police still investigating suspected knife attack in Sutton

Police are still investigating following a suspected knife attack in Sutton.

Police were called to Barnes Crescent in Sutton in Ashfield yesterday following members of the public reporting a disturbance.

One arrest of a woman was made at the time, but she was subsequently released without charge.

Inspector Glenn Longden said, “The motive for the incident is still unknown and we’ve had no reports of anyone being injured or threatened. The investigation is continuing and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information which could help us.”

Anyone who can provide further information to contact 101 quoting incident 356 of 8 September 2016.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.