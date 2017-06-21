Police reissue appeal to find missing Mansfield man Paul Mincher

Police have renewed their appeal to try and find missing Paul Mincher.

The 39-year-old disappeared from the Mansfield area in the early hours of Friday and officers are concerned for his safety.

Mr Mincher is described as 6ft 3in tall, of a slim build with spiky dark brown hair which has bits of green in it.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey waistcoat, black t-shirt, black trousers and trainers.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "He may have changed his clothes as he was carrying a rucksack.

"If you see Paul or have any information as to where he might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 16 June."